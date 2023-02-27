KANSAS CITY, Mo. —If you’re craving pecan pie, but don’t want the hassle of making it from scratch, Chef Matt Chatfield has you covered with this recipe for easy to make salted pecan bars.

For the Crust:

1¾ cups (7 oz) all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons (3 oz) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal Kosher salt

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

For the Topping:

¾ cup light brown sugar

½ cup light corn syrup

½ cup unsalted butter, melted and still hot

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal Kosher salt

4 cups (1.5 lbs) pecan halves, toasted

1 teaspoon Maldon’s flake sea salt

Directions

1. Preheat Oven on Bake Mode at 350 degrees. Adjust oven rack to center position. Spray a 9×13-inch pan with non-stick cooking spray and line with trimmed strips of foil sheets.

2. When the oven has reached preheated temperature, add the pecan halves to a baking sheet and toast in oven for 10 minutes. When done, remove from the oven and let cool.

3. To make the Crust, in a medium bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, and salt. Add the melted butter and stir with a rubber spatula until a dough begins to form. Now switch to using your hands, continue to combine until no dry flour remains.

4. Using your fingertips, press and smooth dough into even layer in the bottom of the pan; then set aside.

5. To make the topping: In a medium bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, corn syrup, melted butter, vanilla and salt until smooth and completely incorporated. Fold the pecans into the sugar mixture until the nuts are evenly coated.

6. Pour the pecan topping over the crust and, using a rubber spatula, spread the topping over the crust, working it to the edges and into corners.

7. Bake until the topping is evenly distributed and rapidly bubbling across entire surface, 28-30 minutes.

8. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and lightly sprinkle with Maldon’s flake sea salt. Let bars cool completely in the pan, 12 hours, or overnight is best, lightly covered after they cool off.

9. Trim the edges neatly before cutting into desired size bars and serve. These bars can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 5 days.