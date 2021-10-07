Recipe: Shrimp boil on the grill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ambassador Hotel Executive Chef Bryant Wigger joins Mark Alford and the FOX4 Morning Crew to present this creative and innovative idea for a shrimp boil.

This recipe is not only convenient, but delicious too!

Ingredients

1 piece of parchment paper

1 piece of aluminum foil

2 Yukon gold potatoes par boiled

1 ear of corn on the cobb

4 olives halved

Vegetables of your choice

2 ounces of white wine

2 tablespoons of butter

4 shrimp

4 mussels

2 dashes of Old Bay seasoning

2 slices of lemon

Half lemon for finishing

Directions

Lay out parchment paper and place potatoes, corn, vegetables, mussels, shrimp, butter, olives in the middle of the parchment paper. Season with Old Bay, or your favorite seasoning, salt, and pepper. Fold in half and roll from one side to the other until you are left with a small opening. Pour the wine in and seal, wrap in the aluminum foil and place on the indirect heat on the grill and let steam for 5-6 minutes. Unwrap, finish with lemon squeeze, and enjoy!