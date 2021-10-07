Recipe: Shrimp boil on the grill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ambassador Hotel Executive Chef Bryant Wigger joins Mark Alford and the FOX4 Morning Crew to present this creative and innovative idea for a shrimp boil.
This recipe is not only convenient, but delicious too!
Ingredients
- 1 piece of parchment paper
- 1 piece of aluminum foil
- 2 Yukon gold potatoes par boiled
- 1 ear of corn on the cobb
- 4 olives halved
- Vegetables of your choice
- 2 ounces of white wine
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- 4 shrimp
- 4 mussels
- 2 dashes of Old Bay seasoning
- 2 slices of lemon
- Half lemon for finishing
Directions
- Lay out parchment paper and place potatoes, corn, vegetables, mussels, shrimp, butter, olives in the middle of the parchment paper.
- Season with Old Bay, or your favorite seasoning, salt, and pepper.
- Fold in half and roll from one side to the other until you are left with a small opening.
- Pour the wine in and seal, wrap in the aluminum foil and place on the indirect heat on the grill and let steam for 5-6 minutes.
- Unwrap, finish with lemon squeeze, and enjoy!