Recipe: Spicy beef mustard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready for the holidays with snacks everyone can enjoy!

FOX4’s Marcus Officer joined the KC Culinary Center to talk a dipping sauce to spice up your holiday Charcuterie board.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup brown mustard seeds
  • ½ cup yellow mustard seeds
  • 3 cups malt vinegar or white wine vinegar
  • 2 cups wheat beer, divided
  • 5 tablespoons honey
  • ½ cup dark brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons sea salt
  • 2 teaspoons ground allspice
  • ¾ teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 cup dry mustard, ground

Preparation:

  1. In a medium bowl combine the mustards seeds with the vinegar and 1½ cups of the beer. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
  2. In a medium stainless-steel saucepan, combine remaining ½ cup of beer with the honey, brown sugar, sea salt, allspice and turmeric and bring to a boil.
  3. Remove from the heat, cool down and place in a blender. Add the ground mustard and the mustard seeds with their soaking liquid to the blender and puree.
  4. Transfer to a glass bowl or jars. Cover and refrigerate overnight before serving. The mustard can be stored in refrigerator for up to 3 months.  Makes 2 quarts

