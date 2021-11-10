Recipe: Spicy beef mustard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready for the holidays with snacks everyone can enjoy!
FOX4’s Marcus Officer joined the KC Culinary Center to talk a dipping sauce to spice up your holiday Charcuterie board.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup brown mustard seeds
- ½ cup yellow mustard seeds
- 3 cups malt vinegar or white wine vinegar
- 2 cups wheat beer, divided
- 5 tablespoons honey
- ½ cup dark brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons sea salt
- 2 teaspoons ground allspice
- ¾ teaspoon turmeric
- 1 cup dry mustard, ground
Preparation:
- In a medium bowl combine the mustards seeds with the vinegar and 1½ cups of the beer. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
- In a medium stainless-steel saucepan, combine remaining ½ cup of beer with the honey, brown sugar, sea salt, allspice and turmeric and bring to a boil.
- Remove from the heat, cool down and place in a blender. Add the ground mustard and the mustard seeds with their soaking liquid to the blender and puree.
- Transfer to a glass bowl or jars. Cover and refrigerate overnight before serving. The mustard can be stored in refrigerator for up to 3 months. Makes 2 quarts