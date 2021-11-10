Recipe: Spicy beef mustard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready for the holidays with snacks everyone can enjoy!

FOX4’s Marcus Officer joined the KC Culinary Center to talk a dipping sauce to spice up your holiday Charcuterie board.

Ingredients:

½ cup brown mustard seeds

½ cup yellow mustard seeds

3 cups malt vinegar or white wine vinegar

2 cups wheat beer, divided

5 tablespoons honey

½ cup dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons sea salt

2 teaspoons ground allspice

¾ teaspoon turmeric

1 cup dry mustard, ground

Preparation:

In a medium bowl combine the mustards seeds with the vinegar and 1½ cups of the beer. Cover and refrigerate overnight. In a medium stainless-steel saucepan, combine remaining ½ cup of beer with the honey, brown sugar, sea salt, allspice and turmeric and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, cool down and place in a blender. Add the ground mustard and the mustard seeds with their soaking liquid to the blender and puree. Transfer to a glass bowl or jars. Cover and refrigerate overnight before serving. The mustard can be stored in refrigerator for up to 3 months. Makes 2 quarts