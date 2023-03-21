Culinarian Lauren Lane shows FOX4’s Kristen Holloway how to make a creamy pasta salad. 

Ingredients

Dressing

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise or greek yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp Italian seasoning

Pasta Salad

  • 8 oz. penne pasta, cooked in salted water (half of a pound bag or box)
  • 4-5 cups of chopped vegetables 
  • 1/3 cup red onion, thinly sliced (or substitute chopped green onion)
  • 1/3 – 1/2 cups grated cheese 

Directions 

  1. Mix all dressing ingredients in a small bowl.
  2. Place cooked and drained pasta in a bowl, add the vegetables and cheese and toss with dressing. (you may not want to use all the dressing depending on your preference).
  3. Serve at room temperature. The salad can be made the day before, and stored in the refrigerator overnight.