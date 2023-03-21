Culinarian Lauren Lane shows FOX4’s Kristen Holloway how to make a creamy pasta salad.
Ingredients
Dressing
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise or greek yogurt
- 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 1/2 Tbsp Italian seasoning
Pasta Salad
- 8 oz. penne pasta, cooked in salted water (half of a pound bag or box)
- 4-5 cups of chopped vegetables
- 1/3 cup red onion, thinly sliced (or substitute chopped green onion)
- 1/3 – 1/2 cups grated cheese
Directions
- Mix all dressing ingredients in a small bowl.
- Place cooked and drained pasta in a bowl, add the vegetables and cheese and toss with dressing. (you may not want to use all the dressing depending on your preference).
- Serve at room temperature. The salad can be made the day before, and stored in the refrigerator overnight.