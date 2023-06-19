KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Juneteenth is a federal holiday that marks the day in 1865, years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed, when slaves in Galveston, Texas, finally learned of their freedom.

During Juneteenth celebrations, many people pay tribute to their heritage by enjoying red foods and drinks like hibiscus tea, red velvet cake and fresh strawberries. Chef Shanita McAfee-Bryant from The Prospect KC said the red foods are often used to symbolize the bloodshed and sacrifice of enslaved ancestors.

Chef McAfee-Bryant joins Kristen Holloway in the FOX4 kitchen to make this tasty strawberry shortcake recipe.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound strawberries

½ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons honey

Juice of 1 orange

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons cold butter

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup cold milk

Whipped cream, if desired

DIRECTIONS

Core and slice strawberries; combine with ½ cup sugar, honey and orange juice. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl; stir to mix well Add butter and cut in with a pastry blender or rub in with your fingers, until the mixture looks like fine crumbs. Add 1/3 cup sugar; toss to mix. Add milk and stir with a wooden spoon until dough forms (the dough may be a bit crumbly). Place dough on floured counter and knead gently until the dough comes together in a ball. Pat or roll into a circle about 1 ½-inches thick. Cut each circle into 6 or 8 wedges. Place wedges on a greased cookie sheet- slightly apart for crisp sides, touching for soft. Bake for about 12 minutes or until medium brown on top. Allow to cool then split the shortcakes, garnish one side with berries and replace the other side of the biscuit sandwich-style. Top with whipped cream, if desired.