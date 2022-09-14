KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grace Hoffman with St. Luke’s is in the FOX4 Kitchen to talk about the Food As Medicine Everyday (FAME) program and share a sweet recipe.

These sweet potato muffins are a healthy way to get fall flavors into your diet when the season changes over.

Ingredients

1 cup mashed sweet potato (cooked by either roasting or steamed, then cooled)

1/2 cup coconut oil or olive oil

2 eggs

1/3 cup maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups oat flour, store bought or homemade (measured after grinding in blender)

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

Directions

Preheat oven to 350F. Line muffin tin with nonstick spray. Homemade oat flour: grind oats in blender or food processor. Measure after blending. In a large bowl, combine mashed sweet potato, oil, eggs, maple syrup, and vanilla. Whisk until

well combined. In another bowl, mix oat flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add dry ingredients to wet and stir until combine. Pour batter into muffin tin. Bake 20-22 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean.

For more information on the FAME program and to sign up for the 10-week winter series, you can visit their website.