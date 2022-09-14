KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grace Hoffman with St. Luke’s is in the FOX4 Kitchen to talk about the Food As Medicine Everyday (FAME) program and share a sweet recipe.
These sweet potato muffins are a healthy way to get fall flavors into your diet when the season changes over.
Ingredients
- 1 cup mashed sweet potato (cooked by either roasting or steamed, then cooled)
- 1/2 cup coconut oil or olive oil
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 2 cups oat flour, store bought or homemade (measured after grinding in blender)
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350F. Line muffin tin with nonstick spray.
- Homemade oat flour: grind oats in blender or food processor. Measure after blending.
- In a large bowl, combine mashed sweet potato, oil, eggs, maple syrup, and vanilla. Whisk until
well combined.
- In another bowl, mix oat flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
- Add dry ingredients to wet and stir until combine.
- Pour batter into muffin tin. Bake 20-22 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean.
For more information on the FAME program and to sign up for the 10-week winter series, you can visit their website.