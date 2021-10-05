Recipe: Tex-Mex lasagna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane is back with the FOX4 Morning Crew and this time has a delicious fusion to share.
This quick an easy Tex-Mex lasagna will bring joy to your family’s taste buds and can be ready in about 30 minutes.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 small onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 Tablespoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 4 cups rotisserie chicken cut into bite-size pieces (meat from one chicken or cooked beef or turkey)
- 1 cup taco sauce (medium or mild)
- 1 15-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed*
- 1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed*
- 1 cup corn kernels (frozen, fresh or canned) optional
- Kosher salt
- Hot sauce (as desired)
- 1 16-ounce jar salsa verde (divided)
- 10 burrito size flour tortillas
- 1 pound grated cheddar, or jack cheese.
- Sour cream, green onion, and cilantro, for serving (optional)
Directions
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil, and onions-stir and cook until softened.
- Add garlic, chili powder, paprika, and cumin. Stir and cook the mixture for another minute. Add the taco sauce, chicken, beans, and corn.
- Heat the mixture, about 2-3 minutes. Taste and add salt and hot sauce to your taste.
- To assemble the lasagna, grease the bottom of a 9×13 baking pan and pour half a jar of salsa verde into the bottom.
- Tear the tortillas in half to make them fit easily into the pan. Build lasagna in layers of tortillas, then the meat and bean mixture, then a layer of cheese. Repeat: beans, tortilla, cheese again.
- Next, add the remaining tortillas, then pour on the rest of the salsa verde and sprinkle on the rest of the cheese on top.
- Bake lasagna 15 minutes until cheese is brown and bubbly. Top with the scallions and serve.
Notes from Lauren
- Any canned beans can be substituted for the black beans.
- Corn, or low carb, or GF tortillas may be substituted for the flour.
- Have fun with this, and add fresh tomatoes, jalapenos…etc
- I grate my own block of cheese, it’s cheaper, and block cheese melts better.
- Leftovers freeze well
You can follow Lauren on Instagram for even more recipes!