Recipe: Tex-Mex lasagna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane is back with the FOX4 Morning Crew and this time has a delicious fusion to share.

This quick an easy Tex-Mex lasagna will bring joy to your family’s taste buds and can be ready in about 30 minutes.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons ground cumin

4 cups rotisserie chicken cut into bite-size pieces (meat from one chicken or cooked beef or turkey)

1 cup taco sauce (medium or mild)

1 15-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed*

1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed*

1 cup corn kernels (frozen, fresh or canned) optional

Kosher salt

Hot sauce (as desired)

1 16-ounce jar salsa verde (divided)

10 burrito size flour tortillas

1 pound grated cheddar, or jack cheese.

Sour cream, green onion, and cilantro, for serving (optional)

Directions

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil, and onions-stir and cook until softened. Add garlic, chili powder, paprika, and cumin. Stir and cook the mixture for another minute. Add the taco sauce, chicken, beans, and corn. Heat the mixture, about 2-3 minutes. Taste and add salt and hot sauce to your taste. To assemble the lasagna, grease the bottom of a 9×13 baking pan and pour half a jar of salsa verde into the bottom. Tear the tortillas in half to make them fit easily into the pan. Build lasagna in layers of tortillas, then the meat and bean mixture, then a layer of cheese. Repeat: beans, tortilla, cheese again. Next, add the remaining tortillas, then pour on the rest of the salsa verde and sprinkle on the rest of the cheese on top. Bake lasagna 15 minutes until cheese is brown and bubbly. Top with the scallions and serve.

Notes from Lauren

Any canned beans can be substituted for the black beans.

Corn, or low carb, or GF tortillas may be substituted for the flour.

Have fun with this, and add fresh tomatoes, jalapenos…etc

I grate my own block of cheese, it’s cheaper, and block cheese melts better.

Leftovers freeze well

You can follow Lauren on Instagram for even more recipes!