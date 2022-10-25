KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Jasper Mirabile Jr., of Jasper’s Resaurant, is back in the FOX4 Kitchen after a trip to Tuscany, Italy, with a recipe that will make Mama proud.
This apple tart recipe uses green apples, which Mirabile says is perfect for cooking this fall treat.
Ingredients
- 4 green apples
- 1 cup 00 flour
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup white wine or Vin Santo
Directions
- Spring-form pan with parchment paper & food release
- Peel, core and cut apples.
- Mix with all ingredients.
- Place batter in pan and top with sliced apples and sugar
- Bake 325° for 40 minutes