KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Jasper Mirabile Jr., of Jasper’s Resaurant, is back in the FOX4 Kitchen after a trip to Tuscany, Italy, with a recipe that will make Mama proud.

This apple tart recipe uses green apples, which Mirabile says is perfect for cooking this fall treat.

Ingredients

  • 4 green apples 
  • 1 cup 00 flour
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup olive oil 
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup white wine or Vin Santo

Directions

  1. Spring-form pan with parchment paper & food release
  2. Peel, core and cut apples.
  3. Mix with all ingredients.
  4. Place batter in pan and top with sliced apples and sugar
  5. Bake 325° for 40 minutes