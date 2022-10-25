KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Jasper Mirabile Jr., of Jasper’s Resaurant, is back in the FOX4 Kitchen after a trip to Tuscany, Italy, with a recipe that will make Mama proud.

This apple tart recipe uses green apples, which Mirabile says is perfect for cooking this fall treat.

Ingredients

4 green apples

1 cup 00 flour

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup olive oil

3 eggs

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup white wine or Vin Santo

Directions

Spring-form pan with parchment paper & food release Peel, core and cut apples. Mix with all ingredients. Place batter in pan and top with sliced apples and sugar Bake 325° for 40 minutes