KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With attendance at the 148th Kentucky Derby returning to full capacity for the first time in three years, Churchill Downs interim Executive Chef Kenneth Hardiman and his team plan to cook for more than 45,000.

To bring the race day experience to those watching at home, Chef Kenneth joins us from his kitchen at Churchill Downs to show how home cooks can prepare dishes from the official menu of the 148th Kentucky Derby in their own kitchens.

Vidalia Onion and Bourbon Tarte Tatin with goat cheese crumble



Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

3 TBSP Unsalted Butter

2 TBSP Granulated Sugar

2 lbs. Vidalia Onions, Halved Crosswise, 2-Inch-Thick Slices

1 Tsp Kosher Salt

¼ cup Woodford Reserve Bourbon (Your Favorite Bourbon)

1 Sheet Frozen Puff Pastry (Pepperidge Farms) Thawed

As Needed Cracked Black Pepper

2 Tsp Chopped Fresh Thyme, Divided

4 oz. Montchevre, Crumbled Goat Cheese

As Needed Local Honey

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Melt the unsalted butter in a 12-inch ovenproof skillet (Cast Iron or Non-Stick Pan) over

medium-low heat; swirl to coat bottom. Evenly distribute the sugar over the melted

butter. Place 12 to 14 onion halves in the butter mixture in the skillet, cut sides down, with

sides touching. Cut remaining onion halves into quarters, place, cut sides down, and

place these cuts in the gaps between onions in skillet. Cover and cook onions for 8-10 minutes, season the top of the onions with kosher salt

and 1 Tbsp. Water halfway through. Add bourbon and 1 TBSP of chopped Fresh Thyme

and evenly distribute over the onion mixture; cover and cook 3 to 5 minutes or until

onions are caramelized. Remove from heat. Roll the pastry sheet into a 12-inch square on a lightly floured surface; cut into a 12-inch

round. Place pastry round over onions in skillet. Bake at 400 for 25 minutes or until golden. Remove from oven, and immediately invert

onto a serving plate. Let cool for 15-20 minutes. Cut into six pie slices and Garnish the

top with Goat Cheese Crumbles and remaining chopped thyme. Drizzle Local Honey on

top and serve.