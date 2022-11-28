KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins Abby Eden in the FOX4 Kitchen to bring you this light and cozy recipe for the winter months.

This soup recipe is a light alternative to this Thanksgiving leftovers and great to stay warm during the cold weather.

Ingredients

1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

14 oz precooked sausages, such as andouille, sliced

2 (15-oz.) cans cannellini white beans

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 onion, finely chopped

1 sprig of fresh rosemary chopped (or 1/2 teaspoon dried)

2 bay leaves

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 cups chicken stock (preferably homemade)

1 teaspoon Better Than Bouillon if not using homemade stock (optional)

4 ounces of baby spinach or baby kale chopped into smaller pieces if desired

1 Parmesan rind (optional)

Freshly grated Parmesan for serving

Directions

Optional: Heat oil in a skillet. Add sausage and cook until golden on both sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Add to slow cooker. The browning adds more flavor. Add white beans, garlic, onion, rosemary, bay leaves, and parmesan rind. Season with salt and pepper. Add chicken stock and stir to combine. Cook on low for 6 to 7 hours or high for 3 to 4 hours. Stir in spinach or kale and cook until wilted. Remove bay leaf and rind. Taste and add salt if needed. Top with freshly grated Parmesan before serving.

Find this recipe and more by following Lauren Lane on her website or on Instagram.