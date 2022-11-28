KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins Abby Eden in the FOX4 Kitchen to bring you this light and cozy recipe for the winter months.
This soup recipe is a light alternative to this Thanksgiving leftovers and great to stay warm during the cold weather.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 14 oz precooked sausages, such as andouille, sliced
- 2 (15-oz.) cans cannellini white beans
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 onion, finely chopped
- 1 sprig of fresh rosemary chopped (or 1/2 teaspoon dried)
- 2 bay leaves
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 4 cups chicken stock (preferably homemade)
- 1 teaspoon Better Than Bouillon if not using homemade stock (optional)
- 4 ounces of baby spinach or baby kale chopped into smaller pieces if desired
- 1 Parmesan rind (optional)
- Freshly grated Parmesan for serving
Directions
- Optional: Heat oil in a skillet. Add sausage and cook until golden on both sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Add to slow cooker. The browning adds more flavor.
- Add white beans, garlic, onion, rosemary, bay leaves, and parmesan rind.
- Season with salt and pepper. Add chicken stock and stir to combine.
- Cook on low for 6 to 7 hours or high for 3 to 4 hours.
- Stir in spinach or kale and cook until wilted.
- Remove bay leaf and rind.
- Taste and add salt if needed.
- Top with freshly grated Parmesan before serving.
Find this recipe and more by following Lauren Lane on her website or on Instagram.