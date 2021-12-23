Recipe: Wreath artichoke cheese dippers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane is back in the FOX4 kitchen to bring you a recipe to help you celebrate the holidays and football!

Ingredients

Artichoke Dip

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 can quartered artichokes, drained

2/3 cup real mayonnaise

1 small can green chiles from a can

1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 garlic cloves, minced

sliced green onion *optional garnish after baking

Wreath Dippers

1- refrigerated can of pizza dough (to roll into balls)

Butter to brush on pizza dough rounds

Garlic salt to sprinkle on dough

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a skillet with olive oil. Roll the pizza dough into about 1-inch sized balls and line the entire perimeter of the skillet with dough balls. Combine dip ingredients. Add to the center of the skillet.

Brush dough balls with butter and sprinkle with garlic salt.

Bake the skillet for about 25-30 minutes until the dip is bubbling, and the pizza dough balls are cooked and slightly browned. If you’d like your dippers more browned, you can broil the dip at the end.

Remove from the oven and brush with more butter if desired.