Recipe: Wreath artichoke cheese dippers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane is back in the FOX4 kitchen to bring you a recipe to help you celebrate the holidays and football!

This recipe has several variations that you can find on by following Lauren Lane on Instagram and by reading her blog!

Ingredients

Artichoke Dip

  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened 
  • 1 can quartered artichokes, drained 
  • 2/3 cup real mayonnaise 
  • 1 small can green chiles from a can 
  • 1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese 
  • 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated 
  • 1 garlic cloves, minced 
  • sliced green onion *optional garnish after baking 

Wreath Dippers 

  • 1- refrigerated can of pizza dough (to roll into balls) 
  • Butter to brush on pizza dough rounds 
  • Garlic salt to sprinkle on dough 

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a skillet with olive oil.  Roll the pizza dough into about 1-inch sized balls and line the entire perimeter of the skillet with dough balls. Combine dip ingredients. Add to the center of the skillet.
  • Brush dough balls with butter and sprinkle with garlic salt.
  • Bake the skillet for about 25-30 minutes until the dip is bubbling, and the pizza dough balls are cooked and slightly browned.  If you’d like your dippers more browned, you can broil the dip at the end.
  • Remove from the oven and brush with more butter if desired.  

