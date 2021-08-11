Recipes: Asian cucumber salad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking for a healthy option to add to your recipe book?

Check out this recipe for six servings of an Asian-inspired cucumber salad from Lucas Schubert from Saint Luke’s Health System.

For more, Schubert’s Food as Medicine Everyday (FAME) course begins on August 31 and you can call 816-0932-5784.

Ingredients

  • 6 medium Persian cucumbers (mini cucumbers) (about 1 pound)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • 1/4 cup tahini
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon white miso
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

Toppings (optional)

Siracha sauce
2 scallions, thinly sliced on a diagonal
2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

Directions

  1. Cut cucumbers in half lengthwise. Then cut 1/4″ thick deep diagonal slices about 2″-3″ long. Transfer cucumber to a large bowl and add salt. Toss to combine. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour and up to 12 hours. Drain cucumbers.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together. garlic, tahini, lime juice, soy sauce, vinegar, miso, ginger, sugar, and sesame oil.
  3. Pour dressing over cucumbers and toss well to coat.
  4. Transfer cucumber salad to a platter. Drizzle with Siracha and top with scallions and toasted sesame seeds.

