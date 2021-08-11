Recipes: Asian cucumber salad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking for a healthy option to add to your recipe book?
Check out this recipe for six servings of an Asian-inspired cucumber salad from Lucas Schubert from Saint Luke’s Health System.
For more, Schubert’s Food as Medicine Everyday (FAME) course begins on August 31 and you can call 816-0932-5784.
Ingredients
- 6 medium Persian cucumbers (mini cucumbers) (about 1 pound)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 garlic clove, finely grated
- 1/4 cup tahini
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon white miso
- 1 teaspoon finely grated ginger
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
Toppings (optional)
Siracha sauce
2 scallions, thinly sliced on a diagonal
2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
Directions
- Cut cucumbers in half lengthwise. Then cut 1/4″ thick deep diagonal slices about 2″-3″ long. Transfer cucumber to a large bowl and add salt. Toss to combine. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour and up to 12 hours. Drain cucumbers.
- In a small bowl, whisk together. garlic, tahini, lime juice, soy sauce, vinegar, miso, ginger, sugar, and sesame oil.
- Pour dressing over cucumbers and toss well to coat.
- Transfer cucumber salad to a platter. Drizzle with Siracha and top with scallions and toasted sesame seeds.