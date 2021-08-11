Recipes: Asian cucumber salad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking for a healthy option to add to your recipe book?

Check out this recipe for six servings of an Asian-inspired cucumber salad from Lucas Schubert from Saint Luke’s Health System.

For more, Schubert’s Food as Medicine Everyday (FAME) course begins on August 31 and you can call 816-0932-5784.

Ingredients

6 medium Persian cucumbers (mini cucumbers) (about 1 pound)

1 teaspoon salt

1 garlic clove, finely grated

1/4 cup tahini

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon white miso

1 teaspoon finely grated ginger

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

Toppings (optional)

Siracha sauce

2 scallions, thinly sliced on a diagonal

2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

Directions

Cut cucumbers in half lengthwise. Then cut 1/4″ thick deep diagonal slices about 2″-3″ long. Transfer cucumber to a large bowl and add salt. Toss to combine. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour and up to 12 hours. Drain cucumbers. In a small bowl, whisk together. garlic, tahini, lime juice, soy sauce, vinegar, miso, ginger, sugar, and sesame oil. Pour dressing over cucumbers and toss well to coat. Transfer cucumber salad to a platter. Drizzle with Siracha and top with scallions and toasted sesame seeds.