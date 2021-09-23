Recipes: Burnt end chili and pork belly flatbread

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Todd Johns from Plowboys Barbecue joins the FOX4 Morning Crew to share two barbecue recipes that will have your mouth watering.

Todd’s Que Tip

· Allow rubs to sit on meat 15 minutes prior to grilling to allow the seasonings to rehydrate. Result is better crust development and tastier grilled meat.

Burnt End Chili

Ingredients

2 cups diced onions

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons fresh minced garlic

2 cups chili powder

1 cup cumin

48 ounces chicken broth

48 ounces beef broth

2 cups ketchup

2 cups tomato paste

3 – 4 (16-ounce) cans chili beans (do not drain)

2 pounds smoked burnt ends, in chunks or roughly chopped

Directions

In an 8-quart Dutch oven or stockpot, saute diced onion in vegetable oil until cooked and soft over medium heat until the onions are translucent, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and cook another 2 minutes. Add chili powder, cumin and continue to bloom for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add broth, ketchup and tomato paste; stir until well combined and simmer for 20 minutes over low heat with the lid on the pot. Stir in chili beans and burnt ends and continue to simmer 10 minutes.

Pork Belly Flatbread

Ingredients

1 (12-inch) flatbread (such as pita or naan)

1/4 cup Plowboys BBQ sauce of your choice

1/3 cup pizza cheese

1/4 cup chopped cooked pork belly

3 tablespoon fig jam

1/2 cup arugula

Directions

Prepare a fire in your grill. Lay the flatbread on a flat surface. Spread sauce, cheese and pork belly on flatbread, leaving a slight edge without sauce or toppings. Warm flatbread until cheese is melting and remove from heat. Dot flatbread with dollops of fig jam and add fresh arugula to garnish. Slice and serve immediately.