Recipes: Burnt end chili and pork belly flatbread

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Todd Johns from Plowboys Barbecue joins the FOX4 Morning Crew to share two barbecue recipes that will have your mouth watering.
Todd’s Que Tip
· Allow rubs to sit on meat 15 minutes prior to grilling to allow the seasonings to rehydrate. Result is better crust development and tastier grilled meat.
Burnt End Chili
Ingredients
- 2 cups diced onions
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh minced garlic
- 2 cups chili powder
- 1 cup cumin
- 48 ounces chicken broth
- 48 ounces beef broth
- 2 cups ketchup
- 2 cups tomato paste
- 3 – 4 (16-ounce) cans chili beans (do not drain)
- 2 pounds smoked burnt ends, in chunks or roughly chopped
Directions
- In an 8-quart Dutch oven or stockpot, saute diced onion in vegetable oil until cooked and
- soft over medium heat until the onions are translucent, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and
- cook another 2 minutes. Add chili powder, cumin and continue to bloom for 2 minutes,
- stirring constantly. Add broth, ketchup and tomato paste; stir until well combined and
- simmer for 20 minutes over low heat with the lid on the pot. Stir in chili beans and burnt ends and continue to simmer 10 minutes.
Pork Belly Flatbread
Ingredients
- 1 (12-inch) flatbread (such as pita or naan)
- 1/4 cup Plowboys BBQ sauce of your choice
- 1/3 cup pizza cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped cooked pork belly
- 3 tablespoon fig jam
- 1/2 cup arugula
Directions
- Prepare a fire in your grill.
- Lay the flatbread on a flat surface.
- Spread sauce, cheese and pork belly on flatbread, leaving a slight edge without sauce or toppings.
- Warm flatbread until cheese is melting and remove from heat.
- Dot flatbread with dollops of fig jam and add fresh arugula to garnish.
- Slice and serve immediately.