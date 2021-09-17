Recipes: Chiefs Cheesy pull-apart bread

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins the FOX4 Morning Crew and shares one of her favorite game day recipes.
This time, it’s a cheesy pull-apart bread.
This addictive DELICIOUS bread is basically a cheesy garlic bread, but so much more fun! Cheese, garlic, and bread – in pull-apart bread form. So Good! It will likely be the most popular thing at any gathering you take it to! Oh, and the variations are endless.
Ingredients
- 1 crusty loaf, choose a heavy, dense loaf like sourdough or country bread
- 1 cup gruyere, fontinal or shredded whole-milk mozzarella cheese (hand-shredded)
- 1 stick (8 Tbsp) unsalted butter, softened
- 3 large garlic cloves, minced
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 2 Tbsp fresh flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
- Jar of marinara (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350F.
- Combine butter, garlic and salt in a heatproof bowl and melt in the microwave. Stir through parsley.
- Cut the bread on a diagonal into 1″ diamonds but do not cut all the way through the bread. Place on sheet of foil.
- Use your fingers pry open each crack and drizzle in a teaspoon of butter and stuff in a pinch of cheese.
- Brush surface with remaining butter.
- Wrap with the foil and bake for 20 minutes until the cheese has mostly melted, then unwrap and bake for 5 – 10 minutes more to make the bread nice and crusty.
- Serve immediately.
- For lots of variations: Think pizza or cinnamon sugar pull-apart bread visit: Lauren-Lane.com or @lauren_lane_culinarian
Notes from Lauren:
- Flat-leaf parsley is sometimes called Italian parsley. Much better in recipes than the curly parsley. Use fresh garlic in this recipe; The jarred garlic will not taste the same.
- Make-Ahead – The best way to make ahead is to use softened butter instead of melted. Then, smear the butter into the cracks. Add the cheese tuff, wrap and refrigerate or freeze—Thaw before cooking and then follow recipe instructions to bake.
- My favorite store-bought Marinara is Raos. It’s all-natural and tastes like homemade. It can be expensive, but it goes on sale, and Costco has it for a much lower price.
