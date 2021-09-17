Recipes: Chiefs Cheesy pull-apart bread

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A judge ruled Kevin Strickland's case will not move out of Jackson County. The judge also scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Oct. 5, allowing Strickland's attorneys to present evidence on why he should be freed, however the hearing could be delayed a day.

Kevin Strickland has been in prison for more than 40 years. He was convicted of a triple murder in Kansas City, but says he didn't commit the crime. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker believes him.