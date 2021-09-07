Recipes: Creamy herb Parmesan chicken

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins the FOX4 Morning Crew and shares another 30-minute meal.

This time, it’s a creamy herb parmesan chicken with a delicious sauce very friendly to variations.

Ingredients

Chicken

  • 4 chicken breasts-thin sliced (or pounded 1/2-inch thin)
  • 2 teaspoons dried Italian herb seasoning
  • Salt and pepper, to season
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil.

Sauce

  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/3 cup of white wine, cognac, brandy OR Marsala wine to deglaze the pan. (may use water but not as flavorful)
  • 1/2 cup of fresh herbs such as thyme, parsley, or rosemary (I use a combination of all three) Or substitute 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning for the fresh
  • 1/2 lb mushroom sliced, any kind. (optional)
  • 1 cup heavy cream, half and half or milk (see note below*)
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • If using milk you will need, 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water to thicken.
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan Reggiano cheese, grated

Directions

  1. Coat chicken breasts with Italian seasoning and generously with salt and pepper.
  2. Heat oil and butter a large pan or skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken breasts just until cooked through. Transfer to a plate; set aside.
  3. Using the same pan or skillet, heat another 2 teaspoons of olive oil if it’s dry and sauté garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and herbs and cook for a couple of minutes.
  4. Add wine or water to deglaze the pan. (Scrape up all the brown bits….that’s flavor)
  5. Stir in cream (or milk**); season with salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Bring to a simmer.
  7. If using milk, add the cornstarch mixture to the center of the pan, quickly stirring, until sauce has thickened slightly. Reduce heat and simmer gently for a further minute to allow the sauce to thicken more.
  8. Return chicken to the skillet. Sprinkle with cheese and extra herbs if desired. Serve immediately.

Notes from Lauren:

*Substitute Cashew milk for a dairy-free option. 

**Substitute milk for a lighter version. But you will need to thicken the sauce with 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water until smooth. Add to sauce and bring to simmer.

Add a couple of handfuls of spinach for a variation

