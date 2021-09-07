Recipes: Creamy herb Parmesan chicken

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins the FOX4 Morning Crew and shares another 30-minute meal.
This time, it’s a creamy herb parmesan chicken with a delicious sauce very friendly to variations.
Ingredients
Chicken
- 4 chicken breasts-thin sliced (or pounded 1/2-inch thin)
- 2 teaspoons dried Italian herb seasoning
- Salt and pepper, to season
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil.
Sauce
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/3 cup of white wine, cognac, brandy OR Marsala wine to deglaze the pan. (may use water but not as flavorful)
- 1/2 cup of fresh herbs such as thyme, parsley, or rosemary (I use a combination of all three) Or substitute 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning for the fresh
- 1/2 lb mushroom sliced, any kind. (optional)
- 1 cup heavy cream, half and half or milk (see note below*)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- If using milk you will need, 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water to thicken.
- 1/4 cup Parmesan Reggiano cheese, grated
Directions
- Coat chicken breasts with Italian seasoning and generously with salt and pepper.
- Heat oil and butter a large pan or skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken breasts just until cooked through. Transfer to a plate; set aside.
- Using the same pan or skillet, heat another 2 teaspoons of olive oil if it’s dry and sauté garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and herbs and cook for a couple of minutes.
- Add wine or water to deglaze the pan. (Scrape up all the brown bits….that’s flavor)
- Stir in cream (or milk**); season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Bring to a simmer.
- If using milk, add the cornstarch mixture to the center of the pan, quickly stirring, until sauce has thickened slightly. Reduce heat and simmer gently for a further minute to allow the sauce to thicken more.
- Return chicken to the skillet. Sprinkle with cheese and extra herbs if desired. Serve immediately.
Notes from Lauren:
*Substitute Cashew milk for a dairy-free option.
**Substitute milk for a lighter version. But you will need to thicken the sauce with 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water until smooth. Add to sauce and bring to simmer.
Add a couple of handfuls of spinach for a variation