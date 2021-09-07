Recipes: Creamy herb Parmesan chicken

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins the FOX4 Morning Crew and shares another 30-minute meal.

This time, it’s a creamy herb parmesan chicken with a delicious sauce very friendly to variations.

Ingredients

Chicken

4 chicken breasts-thin sliced (or pounded 1/2-inch thin)

2 teaspoons dried Italian herb seasoning

Salt and pepper, to season

1 Tablespoon butter

1 Tablespoon olive oil.

Sauce

5 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup of white wine, cognac, brandy OR Marsala wine to deglaze the pan. (may use water but not as flavorful)

1/2 cup of fresh herbs such as thyme, parsley, or rosemary (I use a combination of all three) Or substitute 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning for the fresh

1/2 lb mushroom sliced, any kind. (optional)

1 cup heavy cream, half and half or milk (see note below*)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

If using milk you will need, 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water to thicken.

1/4 cup Parmesan Reggiano cheese, grated

Directions

Coat chicken breasts with Italian seasoning and generously with salt and pepper. Heat oil and butter a large pan or skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken breasts just until cooked through. Transfer to a plate; set aside. Using the same pan or skillet, heat another 2 teaspoons of olive oil if it’s dry and sauté garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and herbs and cook for a couple of minutes. Add wine or water to deglaze the pan. (Scrape up all the brown bits….that’s flavor) Stir in cream (or milk**); season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a simmer. If using milk, add the cornstarch mixture to the center of the pan, quickly stirring, until sauce has thickened slightly. Reduce heat and simmer gently for a further minute to allow the sauce to thicken more. Return chicken to the skillet. Sprinkle with cheese and extra herbs if desired. Serve immediately.

Notes from Lauren:

*Substitute Cashew milk for a dairy-free option.

**Substitute milk for a lighter version. But you will need to thicken the sauce with 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water until smooth. Add to sauce and bring to simmer.

Add a couple of handfuls of spinach for a variation