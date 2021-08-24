Recipes: Easy peach and blackberry galette

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins the FOX4 crew to make this easy rustic peach and blackberry galette.
This recipe makes 6 servings to share with your friends and family and has several variations you can try. You can find this and other recipes on Lauren’s Instagram page.
Ingredients
- 1 pre-made pie crust (or homemade)
- 4 large peaches, thinly sliced
- 4 ounces of blackberries
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 whole egg, beaten
- 2 tablespoons of honey or melted peach jam
- Ice cream, for serving (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Unroll the uncooked pie dough onto the baking sheet.
- In a bowl, gently mix peaches, blackberries, sugar, and flour together. Pour the fruit mixture into the center of the dough round, leaving about 2 1/2 inches around the edge. Fold up the edge of the dough over the filling to make a rim. Fold and pinch as you around folding the dough.
- Brush pastry with the beaten egg and place the pat of butter on top of the fruit mixture. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown and the fruit is bubbling.
- Brush with honey or the melted peach jam.
- Cool the crostata on a rack and serve warm or at room temperature with your favorite ice cream.
Notes:
- Crostatas are rustic pies and can crack and have juices seep out. This is totally normal. But you can reduce that by scattering crushed cookies (like vanilla wafers or butter cookies) on the top of the dough before you add your fruit.
- You can sub peaches for nectarines, plums, or pears.