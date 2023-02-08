KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s now easier than ever for fans to add a little Kansas City or Philly flavor to a Super Bowl party.

Aramark Chefs who create food for fans at both Arrowhead Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field share two of their favorites.

“We are excited to highlight some of the unique offerings from the 2022 NFL season and hope that fans have fun re-creating these dishes for their Super Bowl party menus,” Erin Wishon, Aramark Senior Executive Chef, said.

Arrowhead’s DORITOS Empanadas with Avocado Creama

DORITOS Empanadas | Photo provided by Aramark

INGREDIENTS FOR EMPANADAs

12 Empanada Wraps

1 lb. Ground Beef

Diced Yellow Onions, ½ cup

Taco Seasoning, 3 Tablespoons

Doritos, Crushed 4 oz.

Cheddar, Shredded 1 cup

Egg Wash 1 Egg with 2 Tbsp Water

INGREDIENTS FOR AVOCADO CREMA

Avocado, Smashed 1 each

Sour Cream 1 cup

Lime 2 tsp

S&P to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Sweat onions, then add ground beef and brown. Cook until beef reaches 165 degrees F. Drain fat off of beef, add ½ cup water and seasoning. Stir in 2 Tbsp of crushed Doritos and all of the cheddar cheese. Lay out empanada shells and brush with egg wash. Place 2 Tbsp of beef filling in the middle of each shell and fold over to close. Lightly press edges with fingertips or a fork to seal the empanada. Bake or fry until golden. Drain, brush with egg wash, then dip in remaining crushed Doritos and fry until crispy. ENJOY!

The LINC’s Philly Jawns

Philly Jawns | Photo provided by Aramark

INGREDIENTS FOR PHILLY JAWNS (yields 5 croquettes)

Caramel Macchiato Beef Brisket 3.25 oz

Monterey Jack Cheese 1 oz

Onion, small dice ½ oz

Parsley, chopped ¼ oz

Rice Flour ½ oz

Egg 1 each

Pretzel Panko 2 oz

INGREDIENTS FOR CARAMEL MACCHIATO BRISKET (yields 8lbs)

Beef Brisket 12 lb

Caramel Macchiato Dunkin Cereal 11 oz

Coffee Espresso Powder 4 oz

Unsalted Caramel 4 oz

Kosher Salt 2 oz

Cherry Wood 1 log

INGREDIENTS FOR PRETZEL PANKO (yields 16 oz)

Rold Gold Tiny Twist Pretzel 8 oz

Panko Breadcrumbs 8 oz

INGREDIENTS FOR RITAS BLACK CHERRY BBQ (yield 1 gallon)

Jalapenos 1 each

Garlic Clove 1 each

Yellow Onion ½ each

Ketchup 32 fl oz

Apple Cider Vinegar 6 fl oz

Worcestershire Sauce 1 fl oz

Ground Mustard ¼ oz

Chili Powder ½ oz

Honey 4 oz

Bourbon 1 oz

Hot Sauce ½ oz

Kosher Salt ½ oz

Black Pepper ¼ oz

Ritas Black Cherry Water Ice 48 fl oz

Hanks Black Cherry Soda 24 fl oz

Blended Oil 1 fl oz

DIRECTIONS FOR PHILLY JAWNS

Take eggs and whisk them until incorporated. Place in refrigerator Put rice flour into a large bowl, set aside. Do the same with the pretzel panko. Reserve for build Take the jack cheese, grate, and fold into the chopped brisket Add onion, chopped parsley and fold into the brisket cheese mixture Take mixture, and form into croquettes and place on parchment lined plate. Place in freezer Once partially frozen, bread each croquette. First roll in rice flour, then dip in egg mixture, and lastly toss in panko pretzel crumbs until fully coated Place back on parchment lined plate and place in freezer until needed Once needed, pull 24 hours in advance

DIRECTIONS FOR CARAMEL MACCHIATO BRISKET

Take caramel macchiato cereal and crush until fine, add espresso power and unsalted caramel Take the wood and soak in water 1 – 2 hours in advance of smoking to reduce burning Season brisket with the cereal mixture. Let rest for 12-24 hours before smoking Place brisket inside of smoker, fat side up, add the wood and smoke at 225 for 12-16 hours or internal temperature of 205 degrees Remove brisket and let rest for 3-4 hours, then chop until finely shredded Reserve in refrigerator until needed

DIRECTIONS FOR PRETZEL PANKO

Pulse pretzels in a food processor until finely chopped Add panko to mix and set aside until needed

DIRECTIONS FOR RITA’S BLACK CHERRY BBQ

Add blended oil in a large pot and add onion, jalapeno, garlic and stir for 2 minutes Add bourbon and deglaze Add the rest of the ingredients and stir until evenly combined Bring to boil and then reduce to a simmer and cook for 20 -25 minutes. Adjust seasoning as

necessary Blend the sauce with a blender until smooth Reserve until needed

DISH ASSEMBLY

Fry the Philly Jawns for 2 minutes at 350 degrees Place on a towel to dry Serve with Rita’s Black Cherry BBQ Sauce Eat and enjoy!