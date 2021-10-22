Recipes: How to cook the perfect steak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Bryant Wigger from the Ambassador Hotel stopped by FOX4 on Friday to showcase how to cook the perfect steak. Watch the video for his demonstration, here are his tips in writing:

Use a cast iron pan

Heat to smoking hot

Generously season your steak with salt and pepper

Let sear to get a nice caramelization

Flip and cook to desired temp

Take off heat. Add garlic cloves, thyme, and good knob of butter and baste

Roasted garlic cloves

2 cloves of garlic cut in half

Put in cast iron pan covered with foil and season with Olive oil, salt, pepper, and rosemary sprigs

Cook on medium heat for about 15-20 minutes or until cooked thru and golden brown