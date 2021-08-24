Recipes: Kicked-up chicken and rice bake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 was joined by Culinarian Lauren Lane for this easy chicken bake that can be done in just about an hour.

You can find this and other recipes on Lauren’s Instagram page!

Ingredients

1 pound chicken tenders

1 cup long-grain white rice, uncooked

1 1/4 cups water

1/4 cup sour cream

1 package onion soup mix

One 10 ounce can cream of mushroom condensed soup (NOT diluted)

Optional add-ins:

Choose either 1 1/2 cups broccoli florets, 1 1/2 cups mushrooms OR 3/4 cup onions

Optional Topping Ideas:

½ cup grated cheddar, parmesan, or Gruyere cheese

Fried onions

1 cup Ritz crackers, crushed, mixed with 2 tablespoons melted butter

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Spray 9×13 pan with cooking spray. Add chicken and season with salt & pepper.

Add the rice, water, sour cream, condensed soup, onion soup mix, and veggie add-ins if using to a bowl and stir well to combine.

Pour rice mixture into the baking dish over the chicken.

Cover tightly with foil and bake 1 hour or until rice is tender.

Remove the foil and gently stir. Top with the grated cheese (or other toppings) Cover and return to oven for 10 minutes or until rice is tender and cheese is melted.

Notes:

Make-ahead: Build your dish in the morning and refrigerate. Pop in the oven when you are ready to bake. It will take a few more minutes to bake from cold.

My dish is always ready using these times; however, depending on your own oven, it can require up to an additional 15 minutes.

You may substitute or cream of chicken soup for the cream of mushroom

The recipe can be halved and baked in an 8×8 pan or ovenproof skillet