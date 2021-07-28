Recipes: Make-ahead frozen breakfast burrito

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Get ready to get back to school with this fast and easy recipe for make-ahead frozen breakfast burritos!

Culinarian Lauren Lane shows FOX4 this 30-minute recipe that saves time and tastes delicious.

Ingredients

8 ounces breakfast sausage, bacon, or ham

½ russet potato

4 large eggs

¼ cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

2 Tablespoon butter

1/2 large red pepper, chopped

1/2 onion, optional

1 cup Mexican 3 cheese blend, shredded. (or cheese of your choice)

4 burrito sized flour tortilla (very soft)

Optional Ingredients: jalapeños, leftover raw or roasted veggies, mushrooms.

Directions

Cook the breakfast meat if not already cooked. Drain any excess fat. Microwave potato for 3 minutes. Cut into chunks Whisk together eggs and milk. Season with salt and pepper. Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add potatoes and peppers and a big pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until tender. Slowly, pour the eggs into a skillet and stir until the eggs are cooked, then remove from heat. Lay out tortillas (if tortilla isn’t pliable, microwave with damp paper towel for 10 seconds) Add 1/4 cup cheese to each tortilla. Spoon 1/4 of the egg mixture onto the center of flour tortillas. Fold over one end of the tortillas, covering the filling, then pull up the sides of the tortilla, while rolling and securing the filling inside. Wrap each burrito in cling wrap and then put in a Ziplock bag up to 2 months. Or serve immediately. See pro tip below.

Reheating

Option 1 – Thaw overnight:

Thaw burrito(’s) overnight in the fridge:

After thawing them pop them into a microwave for 1 minute. Alternatively, use a panini maker or air fryer for added crunch.

Option 2 – Reheat from frozen:

Unwrap burrito and wrap in a damp paper towel. Place in microwave and heat for 2-3 minutes, flipping over halfway, until heated through.

All microwaves are different but in general, two or three minutes is all a frozen burrito needs to be warmed through. Turn over halfway through. NOTE: Test your microwave by checking every 30 seconds to see if it’s warm in the center. Once you know the amount of time you need, jot it on this recipe and enjoy! You may want them to cool off a minute because they can get hot!