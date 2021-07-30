Recipes: Make-ahead uncrustables

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Keep a simple schedule without all the mess! These make-ahead DIY uncrustables come will all kinds of variations.

Culinarian Lauren Lane shows FOX4 this 30-minute recipe that saves time and tastes delicious.

Ingredients

12 slices white or soft wheat bread like Oroweat

6 tbsp jelly

6 tbsp peanut butter (or other type of butter)

Directions

Arrange the bread on a flat surface and spread a THIN layer of peanut butter on each slice of bread. This prevents the jelly from making the bread soggy. Next, add a tablespoon of jelly into the center of 6 of the slices. Repeat the procedure with the remaining six slices of bread and the peanut butter. Sandwich the two slices together and press down slightly. Using a sandwich cutter, cut out the center of the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches pressing firmly to seal the edges. Alternatively, if using a cookie cutter, biscuit cutter, or mason jar lid, cut out the center of the sandwich and seal the edges by pressing down with a fork around the perimeter of the sandwich. You may need to run a sharp knife around the edge to create a clean line. To freeze: Place the sandwiched in individual zip top bags. Press out the air and seal. Transfer to the freezer and freeze until firm. To thaw: Remove the sandwich from the freezer and allow to thaw at room temperature for 5-10 minutes.

Notes:

Variations:

PB&J of course

Honey and Peanut butter.

Peanut Butter and a slice of banana

Nutella and banana

Ham and cheese. Use butter on both sides of the bread and then add mayo or mustard above that if you’d like. The butter keeps it from getting soggy.

Homemade Uncrustables can be frozen for up to a month.

Turn your uncrustables into french toast or donuts! See Lauren-Lane.com for instructions.

What to do with leftover bread crusts:

MAKE BREADCRUMBS

This is probably the easiest option of all. Making homemade breadcrumbs with leftover crusts is a simple, three-step process.

Toast crusts in a 250 degree oven for about 2 hours, until they’re completely dry and crispy. Crush into breadcrumbs. To do this, you can either: a) put the toasted crusts in a large plastic food storage bag and crush with a mallet or rolling pin, or b) place the crusts into a food processor and pulse until desired consistency. Store your homemade breadcrumbs in an air-tight container (metal or plastic works best) for up to 2 weeks.

MAKE A BREAD PUDDING, BAKED FRENCH TOAST OR A STRATA

Use leftover bread crusts in place of bread cubes in your favorite bread pudding or strata recipe. One thing to note if you do this – the taste will be exactly the same but the dish might not look as “full” and pretty as it does with bread cubes. Here are a couple good recipes they will work in! French Toast and Bread Pudding.