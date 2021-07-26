Recipes: No-bake, kid-approved power balls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking for a protein-packed snack for your kids when they go back to school?

Look no further! Culinarian Laurent Lane shows FOX4 these no-bake, kid-approved power balls include nutrients and protein for your kids.

Ingredients

2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup crunchy peanut butter, or nut butter

1/2 cup raw honey, and more as needed to form sticky mixture

1/2 cup chocolate chips, white chocolate, mini M&M’s, or caramel chips

1/2 cup dried cranberries, dried blueberries, or dried cherries

1/2 cup roasted sunflower seeds

2 tablespoons flax seed

Directions

In a food processor, pulse all ingredients until fully combined. Alternately mix all ingredients in a bowl. (They are a little harder to form into a ball mixing by hand, but I do it by hand and it’s fine) Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Line a baking sheet with waxed paper or parchment paper. Remove the bowl from the refrigerator and portion the dough into balls of desired size. Squeeze the dough together until it forms a ball. If the dough is too crumbly, add more honey and refrigerate another 15 minutes. Store balls in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in refrigerate overnight. For nut allergies: In place of the almond or peanut butter, try sunflower seed butter.