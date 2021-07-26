Recipes: No-bake, kid-approved power balls

courtesy Lauren Lane

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking for a protein-packed snack for your kids when they go back to school?

Look no further! Culinarian Laurent Lane shows FOX4 these no-bake, kid-approved power balls include nutrients and protein for your kids.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1 cup crunchy peanut butter, or nut butter
  • 1/2 cup raw honey, and more as needed to form sticky mixture
  • 1/2 cup chocolate chips, white chocolate, mini M&M’s, or caramel chips
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries, dried blueberries, or dried cherries
  • 1/2 cup roasted sunflower seeds
  • 2 tablespoons flax seed

Directions

  1. In a food processor, pulse all ingredients until fully combined. Alternately mix all ingredients in a bowl. (They are a little harder to form into a ball mixing by hand, but I do it by hand and it’s fine)
  2. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  3. Line a baking sheet with waxed paper or parchment paper.
  4. Remove the bowl from the refrigerator and portion the dough into balls of desired size. Squeeze the dough together until it forms a ball.
  5. If the dough is too crumbly, add more honey and refrigerate another 15 minutes.
  6. Store balls in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in refrigerate overnight.
  7. For nut allergies: In place of the almond or peanut butter, try sunflower seed butter.

