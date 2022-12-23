KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Featured on FOX4 Morning News, this recipe for rainbow salsa serves not only as an excellent appetizer, but can also add flavor to fish or chicken dishes, tacos, burrito bowls and salads.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Yield: 4 cups
Ingredients:
- 1.5 cups fresh pineapple, diced
- 1 cup pomegranate arils (or sub 1 cup diced fresh strawberries)
- 1/3 medium red onion, finely minced
- 1 orange bell pepper, finely diced
- ½ medium cucumber, finely diced
- 1 fresh jalapeno seeded and finely diced
- Handful cilantro or mint, chopped
- Juice of 1 lime
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl and toss together.
- Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Store leftovers in a tightly sealed container in the refrigerator for up
to 2-3 days.