Recipes: Roasted Potato Bisque

Ingredients
3 russet potatoes, medium size
· 5 strips bacon, cut ¼ inch strips
· 1 cup onion diced
· ½ cup corn niblets
· 4 tbsp butter
· 4 tbsp flour
· 3 cups chicken stock, warmed
· 1 cup whole milk or half n half
· Kosher Salt to Season
· White pepper to Season
· ½ cup Cheddar Jack Cheese blend
· 2 tbsp fresh parsley to garnish
Directions
1. Roast off potatoes several hours or a day ahead of time for the soup. 400 F for 40-45 minutes.
2. Preheat a 2 quart sauce pan over medium heat for 2 minutes, then add cut bacon.
3. Cook bacon till it starts to crisp a little. Add the onion and corn to the pot, and continue to cook for 3-4 minutes.
4. When the onion starts to caramelize with the corn in the pan, add the butter and stir well.
5. Add the flour to the pot and stir for 2 minutes to cook the Roux (this will help the soup thicken up nicely).
6. Using a whisk, stir in the warmed chicken stock, and the milk. Continue to stir till the mixture comes to a boil, or simmer. It will not thicken until this happens.
7. Check the seasonings and adjust with the salt and white pepper. Reduce soup to a low simmer at this point.
8. Peel the roasted potatoes, then dice about ½ inch. Add the cheese into the soup, and finally, the potatoes.
9. Any stirring at this point should be should with a spoon so you do not break up the potatoes.
10. Serve garnished with a sprinkle of chopped fresh parsley.
Yield: about 8 cups