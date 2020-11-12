Recipes: Roasted Potato Bisque

Ingredients

3 russet potatoes, medium size

· 5 strips bacon, cut ¼ inch strips

· 1 cup onion diced

· ½ cup corn niblets

· 4 tbsp butter

· 4 tbsp flour

· 3 cups chicken stock, warmed

· 1 cup whole milk or half n half

· Kosher Salt to Season

· White pepper to Season

· ½ cup Cheddar Jack Cheese blend

· 2 tbsp fresh parsley to garnish

Directions

1. Roast off potatoes several hours or a day ahead of time for the soup. 400 F for 40-45 minutes.

2. Preheat a 2 quart sauce pan over medium heat for 2 minutes, then add cut bacon.

3. Cook bacon till it starts to crisp a little. Add the onion and corn to the pot, and continue to cook for 3-4 minutes.

4. When the onion starts to caramelize with the corn in the pan, add the butter and stir well.

5. Add the flour to the pot and stir for 2 minutes to cook the Roux (this will help the soup thicken up nicely).

6. Using a whisk, stir in the warmed chicken stock, and the milk. Continue to stir till the mixture comes to a boil, or simmer. It will not thicken until this happens.

7. Check the seasonings and adjust with the salt and white pepper. Reduce soup to a low simmer at this point.

8. Peel the roasted potatoes, then dice about ½ inch. Add the cheese into the soup, and finally, the potatoes.

9. Any stirring at this point should be should with a spoon so you do not break up the potatoes.

10. Serve garnished with a sprinkle of chopped fresh parsley.

Yield: about 8 cups