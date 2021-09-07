Recipes: Sheet pan apple crumble

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Everybody loves a good dessert and Culinarian Lauren Lane is here to show you an easy sheet pan apple crumble.

Lane joined the FOX4 Morning Crew to show them this delicious fruit based dessert that can be served warm or cold.

Ingredients

8 medium baking apples cored and sliced

2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 1/4 cups brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 1/2 sticks butter, cubed (somewhere between cold to room temperature)

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

Directions

Heat the oven to 400°F. Add all the ingredients for the apple filling to a buttered or spayed 18×13-inch rimmed sheet pan (aka, a half sheet pan). Toss with your hands to coat apples. Spread out the mixture so it’s as even as possible. Make the streusel topping: Combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, salt and cinnamon in a large mixing bowl. Stir to combine. Add the butter and pinch with your fingers and squeeze with your palms until it’s completely incorporated, and the mixture almost resembles cookie dough. Evenly distribute the streusel on top of the apple mixture Bake for 30 to 40 minutes (in the middle of the oven, rotating halfway through), or until the streusel is lightly golden-brown on top. (It will continue to crisp as it cools and you don’t want to overcook the apples) Let cool for at least 15 minutes before using a spatula to serve up big squares and serve with ice cream.

Notes from Lauren

This recipe can be halved and baked in a 1/4 sheet pan.

Add berries for a variation.

Substitute pears or peaches for the apples. This is great served warm or room temperature