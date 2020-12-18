Red Friday Recipes: Football-Shaped Cheese Ball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Here's a fun little breakfast recipe you can do with your kids, your family or just for yourself to kick start the day! This recipe is delectable and delicious - and there's a show to go with! Hope you like fire!

FOX4's Karli Ritter worked with chef Matt Chatfield with Wolf, Raven & Cove by Roth Living on the Plaza to show how to make this sweet dish. Watch the demonstration in the video embedded in this recipe.