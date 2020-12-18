2 (8 oz. pkg) Cream Cheese, softened
3 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 pkg Hy-Vee Ranch Dressing mix
1 LB bacon, diced, cooked and drained (into large crumbles)
1/2 cup minced Italian Flat Leaf Parsley, minced
1 bunch green onions, finely sliced
1/3 cup fresh oregano, minced
Steps:
- in a large bowl, mix together cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and dressing mix
- form into one large ball or two smaller bowls
- refrigerate for at least one hour
- combined minced fresh herbs
- ensure bacon is cooked and at room temperature
- using gloved hands shape the chilled cheese ball into a football shape
- use the cooked bacon on the out side of the top of the ball by patting onto the cheese
- use the minced fresh herbs on the bottom of the ball to represent the field, patting herb mixture on the bottom
- serve with toasted bread chips or crackers
- Red Friday Recipes: Football-Shaped Cheese Ball
