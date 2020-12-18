Red Friday Recipes: Football-Shaped Cheese Ball

2 (8 oz. pkg) Cream Cheese, softened

3 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 pkg Hy-Vee Ranch Dressing mix

1 LB bacon, diced, cooked and drained (into large crumbles)

1/2 cup minced Italian Flat Leaf Parsley, minced

1 bunch green onions, finely sliced

1/3 cup fresh oregano, minced

Steps:

  • in a large bowl, mix together cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and dressing mix
  • form into one large ball or two smaller bowls
  • refrigerate for at least one hour
  • combined minced fresh herbs
  • ensure bacon is cooked and at room temperature
  • using gloved hands shape the chilled cheese ball into a football shape
  • use the cooked bacon on the out side of the top of the ball by patting onto the cheese
  • use the  minced fresh herbs on the bottom of the ball to represent the field, patting herb mixture on the bottom
  • serve with toasted bread chips or crackers

