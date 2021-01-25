Red Friday recipes: Honey, buffalo wings from the crockpot

Honey, Buffalo Wings

Serve 6

2 hour cook time on high, 3-4 hour cook time on low

Spice Rub

2 TB brown sugar

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 1/2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp pakrika

1 tsp cumin

Honey Buffalo Sauce

3/4 cup Franks Buffalo Sauce

1 TB unsalted butter

3 LB fresh chicken wings, pat dry before preparing

Pan Spray

1 bunch green onions, Asian cut on bias for garnish

Steps:

– In a small mixing bowl, mix all dry ingredients together

– Spray inside crock pot lightly with Pan Spray

– Toss wings in dry rub

– In another bowl mix together honey, buffalo sauce. Pour evenly over wings

(this also works to save some and add to softened cream cheese to make a great hot dip)

– Place in crock pot and cook on high for 2 hours or 3-4 hours