Red Friday recipes: Honey, buffalo wings from the crockpot

Honey, Buffalo Wings
Serve 6
2 hour cook time on high, 3-4 hour cook time on low
Spice Rub
2 TB brown sugar
1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
1 1/2 tsp garlic powder
2 tsp onion powder
1 tsp pakrika
1 tsp cumin
Honey Buffalo Sauce
3/4 cup Franks Buffalo Sauce
1 TB unsalted butter
3 LB fresh chicken wings, pat dry before preparing
Pan Spray
1 bunch green onions, Asian cut on bias for garnish
Steps:
– In a small mixing bowl, mix all dry ingredients together
– Spray inside crock pot lightly with Pan Spray
– Toss wings in dry rub
– In another bowl mix together honey, buffalo sauce. Pour evenly over wings
(this also works to save some and add to softened cream cheese to make a great hot dip)
– Place in crock pot and cook on high for 2 hours or 3-4 hours