Red Monday recipes: Shrimp and crab boil

February 07 2021 05:30 pm

This boil contains Gulf Shrimp, Alaskan King Crab, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the cob, Red New Potatoes.

Served with Hy-Vee Cocktail sauce and Clarified Butter:

Serves 6

3 Lemons cut into wedges

½ cup Old ay seasoning

6 cloves of Garlic, minced

2 LB crab legs, pre-cooked (I pre-cut crab legs for easier eating)

2 LB Gulf Shrimp, Easy Peel (16-20 Count)

1 LB Smoked Sausage (Kielbasa or Andouille preferred)

8 oz. Clarified Butter

6 ears of Corn on the Cob

3 LB Baby Red Potatoes

1 Pint Hy-Vee Cocktail sauce

1 Pint of melted Clarified Butter

Steps:

  • Fill a large pot with 6 – 8 qt. of water
  • Add 4 lemon wedges to the water, add old bay, garlic and bring to a simmer
  • Add the potatoes and cook for 8 minutes
  • Add the shrimp and sausage for 4-5 minutes
  • Add the corn on the cob and cook for 4-5 minutes
  • Drain through a colander and serve the seafood feast on newspaper that has been laid out to absorb the liquid
  • Use other lemons to squeeze onto seafood boil and serve with cocktail sauce and clarified butter

