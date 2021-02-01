Red Monday recipes: Shrimp and crab boil

This boil contains Gulf Shrimp, Alaskan King Crab, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the cob, Red New Potatoes.
Served with Hy-Vee Cocktail sauce and Clarified Butter:
Serves 6
3 Lemons cut into wedges
½ cup Old ay seasoning
6 cloves of Garlic, minced
2 LB crab legs, pre-cooked (I pre-cut crab legs for easier eating)
2 LB Gulf Shrimp, Easy Peel (16-20 Count)
1 LB Smoked Sausage (Kielbasa or Andouille preferred)
8 oz. Clarified Butter
6 ears of Corn on the Cob
3 LB Baby Red Potatoes
1 Pint Hy-Vee Cocktail sauce
1 Pint of melted Clarified Butter
Steps:
- Fill a large pot with 6 – 8 qt. of water
- Add 4 lemon wedges to the water, add old bay, garlic and bring to a simmer
- Add the potatoes and cook for 8 minutes
- Add the shrimp and sausage for 4-5 minutes
- Add the corn on the cob and cook for 4-5 minutes
- Drain through a colander and serve the seafood feast on newspaper that has been laid out to absorb the liquid
- Use other lemons to squeeze onto seafood boil and serve with cocktail sauce and clarified butter