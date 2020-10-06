Roasted creamy tomato soup with grilled cheese croutons recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This creamy roasted tomato soup recipe is made with fresh tomatoes roasted along with lots of onions and garlic. It’s simmered with chicken stock and finished with a couple of pats of butter and a tiny bit of cream. Serve with grilled cheese croutons for the perfect cozy lunch or dinner. The grilled cheese croutons make everyone smile! ;)

Twenty minutes to prepare. Ten minutes to cook. Four hours and 19 minutes of inactive time. Total time: 4 hours and 49 minutes. Serves 6 people.

INGREDIENTS

Picture courtesy of Lauren Lane

3 1/2 pounds fresh roma or plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise (about 14 Roma tomatoes)

1 large yellow onions, sliced (or 2 small)

6 cloves of garlic, peeled, but kept whole

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil – Cervasi preferred

2-4 cups chicken stock or broth (depending on the desired thickness of the soup)

3 Tablespoons butter

1/3 cup chopped fresh basil leaves (optional)

1/2 cup heavy cream (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Place racks in the middle. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees Wash and cut tomatoes in half the long way. Place on a rimmed sheet pan cut side up. Scatter the onions and garlic around the tomatoes. Drizzle vegetables with olive oil. Sprinkle with dried oregano, and generously season with salt and pepper. Bake for 40-45 minutes. Let cool slightly, and place roasted vegetables in a food processor or a blender and puree until very smooth. Alternatively, you can add the roasted vegetables to a pot and use an immersion blender to blend until smooth. Place the pureed veggies into a pot. Slowly add the stock or broth until the soup has your desired consistency. If it’s too thick, add a bit more stock. Add the butter. Allow the soup to simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the cream and basil if using just before serving. Serve with grilled cheese croutons, if desired.

NOTES:

You can use any type of tomatoes you’d like. Roma, plum, beefsteak or heirloom.

Substitute chicken stock for vegetable stock to make it vegetarian.

Add a tablespoon of sugar if your tomatoes aren’t sweet enough for your taste.

If not making the grilled cheese croutons, serve with warm crusty bread and a green salad for a complete meal.

If you add too much broth, you can simmer the soup uncovered— until it reaches the desired consistency. Simmering will reduce the soup and make it thicker Then add the cream and basil right before serving.

You can freeze the soup, but freeze it before adding the cream and basil. Add the cream and basil at the end.

You can substitute 3 cans (14.5 ounces each) of diced tomatoes for the fresh tomatoes. You don’t need to roast the canned, diced tomatoes. Just add the cans of tomatoes (with their juices) right to the pot of soup. Use canned fire-roasted diced tomatoes to get a little bit of that charred, roasted taste.

Get more great recipes from Lauren Lane by reading her blog or following her on Instagram.