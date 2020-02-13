Rose puff pastries from Mike Elder, cake decorator
Ingredients for 6 flowers
2 apples of your choice
1pkg puff pastry dough (grocery stores sell it in rolls)
Cinnamon
Sugar
Slice apples very thin
Directions:
Place sliced apples in a bowl and sprinkle with sugar and then microwave for 1 minute and set aside.
Roll out dough and cut into 2 inch wide strips
Sprinkle a 50/50mixture of cinnamon and sugar on the pastry sheets and then line the apple slices up along the long side of the strips, overlapping.
Fold the strip over on top of the apples creating a a long taco type strip with apples protruding.
Roll the strip like a snail creating your flower
Spray a muffin pan and place your flowers in each muffin cup
Bake at 425 for 18 minutes.
These pastries are particularly yummy if you mix 50/50 apple.cider and maple syrup
Use this as a glaze or pour over.
