Rose puff pastries from Mike Elder, cake decorator

Ingredients for 6 flowers

2 apples of your choice

1pkg puff pastry dough (grocery stores sell it in rolls)

Cinnamon

Sugar

Slice apples very thin

Directions:

Place sliced apples in a bowl and sprinkle with sugar and then microwave for 1 minute and set aside.

Roll out dough and cut into 2 inch wide strips

Sprinkle a 50/50mixture of cinnamon and sugar on the pastry sheets and then line the apple slices up along the long side of the strips, overlapping.

Fold the strip over on top of the apples creating a a long taco type strip with apples protruding.

Roll the strip like a snail creating your flower

Spray a muffin pan and place your flowers in each muffin cup

Bake at 425 for 18 minutes.

These pastries are particularly yummy if you mix 50/50 apple.cider and maple syrup

Use this as a glaze or pour over.

