KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shatto Milk Company helps FOX4 whip up some Shatto Snowballs — and test out some Chocolate Krinkles — before the holidays. Both pair great with your favorite Shatto milk flavor.

Instructions

  1. Cream together, 1 cup of Shatto butter, 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla and 1 cup of powdered sugar.
  2. Add 2 cups flour in intervals. Use hand mixer until the last of flour added, then mix with spoon. 
  3. Using hands, form round balls. 
  4. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. 
  5. Cool slightly then roll in powdered sugar.
  6. Tips: Dip in chocolate or butterscotch melted chips!
  7. Pair Santa’s Cookies with Shatto milks: Chocolate, cotton candy, root beer, cookies and cream, strawberry, banana, coffee and eggnog, regular or pecan pie.