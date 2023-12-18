KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shatto Milk Company helps FOX4 whip up some Shatto Snowballs — and test out some Chocolate Krinkles — before the holidays. Both pair great with your favorite Shatto milk flavor.
Instructions
- Cream together, 1 cup of Shatto butter, 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla and 1 cup of powdered sugar.
- Add 2 cups flour in intervals. Use hand mixer until the last of flour added, then mix with spoon.
- Using hands, form round balls.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
- Cool slightly then roll in powdered sugar.
- Tips: Dip in chocolate or butterscotch melted chips!
- Pair Santa’s Cookies with Shatto milks: Chocolate, cotton candy, root beer, cookies and cream, strawberry, banana, coffee and eggnog, regular or pecan pie.