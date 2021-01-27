Shrimp spiedini with amogio sauce recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “Spiedini” translates to “skewers” in Italian, and amogio is basically a Sicilian salsa. Put them together, and you’ve got a delicious dish sure to impress!

FOX4’s Karli Ritter prepared this dish with chef Matt Chatfield at Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living in the Plaza. Watch the video above to see how its done!

Shrimp ingredients

1 lb medium or large shrimp, deveined and peeled

¼ cup avocado oil, or extra virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

Shrimp directions

Preheat grill to 350-450℉. Prepare the marinade by combining the ingredients in a small bowl. Whisk together. Add shrimp to a medium size bowl, pour the marinade over the top and gently mix to ensure all the shrimp is coated in the marinade. If using wooden skewers, let soak in water during this time. Remove the shrimp from the marinade and skewer. Place the shrimp skewers on the grill over direct heat. Let cook for 2-3 minutes, then turn and cook an additional 2 minutes. Shrimp will turn opaque and have a pink appearance when done cooking. Remove the shrimp from the grill and serve warm.

Amogia sauce ingredients

1 cup olive oil

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup fresh orange juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 clove fresh garlic

1 tablespoon chopped shallots (can sub onion)

½ cup fresh basil leaves

¼ cup fresh mint sprigs

Amogia sauce directions

Mix all ingredients except the oil in a blender pitcher. Blend for 30 seconds or so. Add the oil in about 5 seconds time with motor running. Serve immediately over pasta or meat as a sauce, or let stand for 30 minutes to cool before using as a marinade.

