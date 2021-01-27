Shrimp spiedini with amogio sauce recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “Spiedini” translates to “skewers” in Italian, and amogio is basically a Sicilian salsa. Put them together, and you’ve got a delicious dish sure to impress!
FOX4’s Karli Ritter prepared this dish with chef Matt Chatfield at Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living in the Plaza. Watch the video above to see how its done!
Shrimp ingredients
- 1 lb medium or large shrimp, deveined and peeled
- ¼ cup avocado oil, or extra virgin olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
Shrimp directions
- Preheat grill to 350-450℉.
- Prepare the marinade by combining the ingredients in a small bowl. Whisk together.
- Add shrimp to a medium size bowl, pour the marinade over the top and gently mix to ensure all the shrimp is coated in the marinade.
- If using wooden skewers, let soak in water during this time.
- Remove the shrimp from the marinade and skewer.
- Place the shrimp skewers on the grill over direct heat. Let cook for 2-3 minutes, then turn and cook an additional 2 minutes. Shrimp will turn opaque and have a pink appearance when done cooking.
- Remove the shrimp from the grill and serve warm.
Amogia sauce ingredients
- 1 cup olive oil
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- ¼ cup fresh orange juice
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 clove fresh garlic
- 1 tablespoon chopped shallots (can sub onion)
- ½ cup fresh basil leaves
- ¼ cup fresh mint sprigs
Amogia sauce directions
- Mix all ingredients except the oil in a blender pitcher.
- Blend for 30 seconds or so. Add the oil in about 5 seconds time with motor running.
- Serve immediately over pasta or meat as a sauce, or let stand for 30 minutes to cool before using as a marinade.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.