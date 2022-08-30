Matching the right side dish to your main course is as nuanced as a wine-pairing. Sides serve to balance out flavors, textures, and colors of entrees, while also rounding out the nutritional benefits of a meal.

Stacker compiled a list of side dish recipes from Allrecipes. Here, vegetables take their rightful place at center stage to show off their complex array of flavors. Keep reading for 50 fresh ideas to round out your next meal.

Allrecipes

Lebanese Radish Salad

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 4 cups

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Spring Pea Medley with Edible Bowl

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Grilled Radicchio with Blue Cheese

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Hasselback Potatoes

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 55 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Lemon Couscous

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 3

– Yield: 3 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Tomato Zucchini Casserole

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 55 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 Servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Greek-Style Lemon Roasted Potatoes

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Gluten-Free Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms (Fior di Zucca Ripieni)

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 2 mins

– Total: 17 mins

– Servings: 5

– Yield: 10 stuffed blossoms

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

How to Make Perfect Polenta

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 55 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Coleslaw Dressing

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Alfredo Sauce

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Jamie’s Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Basic Mashed Potatoes

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

– Prep: 15 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 1/3 cups

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Tomato Zucchini Casserole

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 55 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 Servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Best Fried Green Tomatoes

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Spaghetti Sauce with Fresh Tomatoes

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 10 mins

– Total: 1 hr 25 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 quart sauce

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Microwave Baked Potato

– Prep: 1 min

– Cook: 11 mins

– Total: 12 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Microwave Corn on the Cob

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 1

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Low-Carb, Twice-Baked Cauliflower Casserole

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer One-Bite Roasted Potatoes

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Buttery Garlic Green Beans

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 10 mins

– Total: 1 hr 25 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Pickled Beets

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 60

– Yield: 10 (1 pint) jars

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Sarah’s Applesauce

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Quick Tartar Sauce

– Prep: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 cup

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Old Fashioned Onion Rings

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 3 mins

– Total: 18 mins

– Servings: 3

– Yield: 3 serving

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Simple Teriyaki Sauce

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 6 mins

– Total: 11 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: cups

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

A Very Popular BBQ Sauce

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 32

– Yield: 4 cups

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 30 mins

– Total: 1 hr 60 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Mexican Rice II

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Yellow Squash Casserole

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Emily’s Famous Hash Browns

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Best Spanish Rice

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 5

– Yield: 5 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 15 mins

– Total: 1 hr 30 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Superb Sauteed Mushrooms

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Strawberry Jam

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 40

– Yield: 5 cups

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Simple Syrup

– Prep: 1 min

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 19 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 1/3 cups

– Number of ingredients: 2

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Garlic Aioli

– Prep: 10 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 cup

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Sauteed Garden Fresh Green Beans

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Pan-Fried Asparagus

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Glazed Carrots

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Garlic Butter

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 cup

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

The Best Steak Marinade

– Prep: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 1 cup marinade

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cream Corn Like No Other

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Simple Chicken Brine

– Prep: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 gallon

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here