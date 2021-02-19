Slow cooker loaded baked potato soup recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blankets? Check. Fuzzy slippers? Check. Warm baked potato soup? Check!

“This Slow Cooker Loaded Potato Soup is thick and delicious and loaded with bacon and cheddar cheese,” culinarian Lauren Lane wrote. “It’s the ultimate comfort food and so easy to make! Fifteen minutes and let the slow cooker do the rest.

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cook time: 3 hours. Total time: 3 hours, 15 minutes.

Picture of baked potato soup courtesy of Lauren Lane.

Ingredients

4 slices bacon, chopped

2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and chopped

3 cups chicken stock

1/2 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, or 1 Tablespoon fresh

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup heavy cream

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Sour Cream for topping (optional)

Green onions for topping, chopped (optional)

Extra shredded cheese for topping (optional)

Directions

Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until brown and crispy. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Reserve 3 Tablespoons of bacon grease. Place the bacon grease and potatoes into a 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in chicken stock, onion, garlic, thyme, butter and bacon until well combined. Cover and cook on low heat for 7 hours or high heat for 3 hours, or until potatoes are tender. Stir in cheese and heavy cream until smooth. Taste and add additional with salt and pepper, as needed Cover and cook on low heat until warmed through,. If the mixture is too thick, add more chicken stock as needed until desired consistency is reached. Serve warm, garnished with desired toppings. Or, transfer to a container and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Notes

Top with chopped chives or green onions, sour cream, additional bacon, and/or extra shredded cheese.

Serve with crusty bread and a green salad.

Add additional chicken stock or water if you’d like a thinner soup. If adding water, check to see if you need more salt before serving.

Some slow cookers allow for cooking directly on the stovetop before putting in the slow cooker. If you have one of these, you can cook the bacon right in the slow cooker before adding the potatoes and onions.

You can also cook this entirely on the stovetop. Simmer on low heat, stirring occasionally until potatoes are tender.

