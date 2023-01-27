KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans hoping for a new option to serve at tailgates this weekend need to look for further.

The BariGirls from Lenexa share their quick and healthy recipes for Black Bean and Feta Dip and Spinach Artichoke Dip.

Black Bean and Feta Dip

INGREDIENTS

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 container of Pico de Gallo

1 cup feta, crumbled

3/4 cup Zesty Italian salad dressing

DIRECTIONS

Drain and rinse black beans, place all ingredients in a bowl and combine thoroughly.

Use scoop shaped chips to serve.

The BariGirls Easy Spinach Artichoke Dip

INGREDIENTS

1½ cups (about 1 can) Artichokes, drained well and cut into small pieces

5 oz. frozen spinach, about 2½ cups, thawed and drained

12 oz. an of chuck chicken, separated with fork

1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

½ cup small curd cottage cheese, 4% milkfat recommended

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Thaw and drain spinach thoroughly. A strainer can be used and a paper towel to absorb liquid from spinach.

In a bowl, mix all ingredients until thoroughly combined.

Pour dip mixture into a glass 8×8 or medium oval pan (tip with extra cheese if desired) and bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes.

Broil for 3-4 minutes before serving to allow cheese to brown.

Serve with a variety of chips and crackers and sliced zucchini about ¼ thickness.