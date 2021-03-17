St. Patrick’s Day recipe: Corned beef sliders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s bit-sized twist on a classic! We’re turning corn beef hash into finger food.

“Fun, festive, and DELICIOUS. These mini Ruebans, or corned beef sliders, will be a hit this St. Patrick’s Day!” Culinarian Lauren Lane wrote.

Yield: 12 Sliders

Picture of corned beef sliders courtesy of Lauren Lane.

Ingredients

Sliders

One package slider buns, or Hawaiian slider buns (12-count)

1/2-1 pound thinly sliced corned beef.

1 can sauerkraut, well-drained

12 slices Swiss cheese (about 8 ounces)

Topping

1/4 cup (stick) butter, melted

2 teaspoons poppy seeds

Russian Dressing

1 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 Tablespoons ketchup

1 1/2 teaspoons prepared horseradish (more or less to taste)

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Make spread by whisking together mayonnaise, ketchup, horseradish, Worcestershire, and salt and pepper to taste. Set aside. Take the lid off the buns but don’t separate them. Place the bottom buns on parchment paper on a cookie sheet. Spread dressing on the top and bottom buns. On the bottom bun, add a layer of cheese, corned beef, the sauerkraut (you may not use the entire can), then another layer of cheese, top with the top bun. Brush the tops of sandwiches with butter and sprinkle with poppy seeds. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes or until the cheese is melted and sandwiches are heated through.

Notes

You can purchase corned beef uncooked with cured and with seasoning already on it and cook it yourself. Or, ready to eat, sliced corned beef is available in the deli

Serve with my Guinness mac and cheese for a delicious St. Pat’s meal.

You can build the sliders early in the day and bake them off when you’re ready. Let them come to room temp before popping them in the oven to be sure they get warmed through. Or adjust your warming time.

Serve with a Guinness beer, or a light beer with a drop of green food coloring if your feeling festive.

Get more great recipes from Lauren Lane by reading her blog or following her on Instagram. Also on her Instagram, catch her free, monthly cooking classes!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.