St. Patrick’s Day recipe: Cottage pie with beef and veggies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Enjoy your Irish celebration with a truly authentic recipe! There are quite a few steps, but it takes less than an hour total to make!

FOX4’s Karli Ritter is joined with chef Matt Chatfield at Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living on the Plaza. Watch the preparation and the finished product in the video embedded in this recipe.

Ingredients

For the Meat Filling:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup chopped yellow onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped carrots

1 lb. 90% lean ground beef

2 teaspoons dried parsley leaves

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 garlic cloves -minced

2 tablespoons all purpose flour

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup beef broth

Potato Topping:

2 lb. russet potatoes: about 3-4 potatoes peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

unsalted butter -1 stick

1/3 cup egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper

Instructions

Make the potato topping

1. Place the potatoes in a large pot. Cover the potatoes with water. Bring the water to a boil. Reduce to a simmer. Cook until potatoes are fork tender, 25-30 minutes.

While the potatoes cook, make the meat filling. Scroll down for instructions.

2. Drain the potatoes in a colander. Return the potatoes to the hot pot. Let the potatoes rest in the hot pot for 1 minute to evaporate any remaining liquid.

3. Add butter, egg yolks, salt, and pepper. Mash the potatoes and stir until all the ingredients are mixed together.

Make the meat filling

1. Add the oil to a large skillet, and place it over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Add the onions, carrots and celery. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Add the ground beef to the skillet and break it apart with a wooden spoon. Add the parsley, thyme, salt and and pepper. Stir well. Cook for 6-8 minutes, until the meat is browned, stirring occasionally.

3. Add the garlic. Stir to combine. Cook for 1 minute.

4. Add the flour and tomato paste. Stir until well incorporated and no clumps of tomato paste remain.

5. Add the broth. Bring the liquid to a boil then reduce to simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

6. Set the meat mixture aside. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Assemble the Dish

1. Pour the meat mixture into a 9×12 inch baking dish. Spread it out into an even layer. Spoon the mashed potatoes on top of the meat. Carefully Pipe with a pastry bag, or spread into an even layer.

2. If the baking dish looks very full, place it on a rimmed baking sheet so that the filling doesn’t bubble over into your oven. Bake uncovered for 20-25 minutes.

3. Cool for 15 minutes before serving.

