St. Patrick’s Day recipe: Mocha mint shamrock shake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This recipe is super easy and delicious. Just chuck all of the ingredients into a blender and, presto, you got it!

“Espresso and mint ice cream make a perfect pair in this festive milkshake,” culinarian Lauren Lane wrote.

Plus, Lane discusses a few variations to make it more kid friendly. Watch the preparation in the video player embedded in this recipe.

Yield: 2

Mocha mint shamrock shake picture courtesy of Lauren Lane.

Ingredients

• 4 cups mint chocolate chip ice cream

• 1/2 cup chocolate syrup

• 1/2 cup cold strong coffee or espresso (Parisi preferred)

• 1/2 cup milk

• 1/4 cup chocolate syrup, garnish

• 1/4 cup chopped Andes mints or green sprinkles

• Whipped cream, for garnish

• Green food coloring (optional)

Instructions

Add the mint chocolate chip ice cream, cold coffee, chocolate syrup, and milk into the blender and mix until well blended. (Optional) Add a few drops of green food coloring if you’d like it extra green. (Optional) Prep your glasses by drizzling chocolate syrup inside the edges of the glass. Pour the mocha mint milkshake into the glasses and top them with whipped cream, chopped Andes mints, and green sprinkles if desired.

Get more great recipes from Lauren Lane by reading her blog or following her on Instagram. Also on her Instagram, catch her free, monthly cooking classes!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.