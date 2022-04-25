Sandwiches, though basic in concept, serve as the ultimate meal vehicles. Requiring no forks, knives or spoons, the bread functions as its own utensil to deliver flavor directly from plate to mouth.
Stacker compiled a list of sandwich recipes from Allrecipes. Hot, cold, pressed, dipped, or open-faced, these sandwich recipes represent a range of dishes to cover every time of day and season
Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Grilled Chicken Salad Sandwich
– Prep: 15 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicago-Inspired Italian Beef Sandwich
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 10 mins
– Total: 1 hr 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Super-Easy Pulled Pork Sandwiches
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 9 hrs
– Total: 9 hrs 15 mins
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Sensational Steak Sandwich
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 4 hrs 20 mins
– Total: 4 hrs 50 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Vietnamese Sandwich
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Classic Cuban Midnight (Medianoche) Sandwich
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 8 mins
– Total: 23 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Cucumber Sandwiches III
– Prep: 20 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 35
– Yield: 35 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
How to Make a Tuna Melt
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 open-face sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
BLT
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 sandwich
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Meatball Sandwich
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Easy French Dip Sandwiches
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Spicy Tuna Fish Sandwich
– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 5 hrs
– Total: 5 hrs 15 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 2
– Read more about the recipe here
Reuben Sandwich II
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Corn Dogs
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 corndogs
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Baked Ham and Cheese Party Sandwiches
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 24 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Homemade Sloppy Joes
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 55 mins
– Total: 70 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Pulled Chicken Sloppy Joes (Sloppy Chickens)
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 40 mins
– Total: 1 hr 50 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Sloppy Joe Sandwiches
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Philly Steak Sandwich
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Banh Mi
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 1 sandwich
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Traditional Gyro Meat
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 60 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 1 – 7×4 inch loaf pan
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Inside-Out Grilled Cheese Sandwich
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 sandwich
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Easy Slow Cooker French Dip
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 7 hrs
– Total: 7 hrs 10 mins
– Servings: 9
– Yield: 9 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Cauliflower Cheesy Bites
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 cheesy bites
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 7 hrs
– Total: 7 hrs 15 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Bologna Salad Sandwich Spread I
– Prep: 20 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs 20 mins
– Total: 2 hrs 40 mins
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 6 cups
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Chef John’s Cuban Sandwich
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 6 mins
– Total: 21 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 large sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Monte Cristo Sandwich
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 sandwich
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Vegetarian Chickpea Sandwich Filling
– Prep: 20 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 3
– Yield: 2 to 3 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Christy’s Awesome Hot Ham and Cheese
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 6 mins
– Total: 11 mins
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 serving
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Tuna Melt #1
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 open-face sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Tuna Melt #2
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Curried Egg Sandwiches
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with Garlic Mayo
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 6 mins
– Total: 16 mins
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 sandwich
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Tuna Egg Sandwich
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Traditional Gyros
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs 15 mins
– Total: 2 hrs 75 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 19
– Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Sausage with Sauce
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 6 hrs
– Total: 6 hrs 5 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Creamy Vegetable Sandwich Spread
– Prep: 15 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 40
– Yield: 5 cups
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Dash’s Donair
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
– Total: 1 hr 45 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 8 mins
– Total: 13 mins
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 sandwich
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
The Original Donair From the East Coast of Canada
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 10 mins
– Additional: 8 hrs 30 mins
– Total: 9 hrs 50 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Roasted Pork Banh Mi (Vietnamese Sandwich)
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 7 mins
– Total: 32 mins
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 sandwich
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Apple Cider Pulled Pork with Caramelized Onion and Apples
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 6 hrs 20 mins
– Total: 6 hrs 30 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here