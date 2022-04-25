Sandwiches, though basic in concept, serve as the ultimate meal vehicles. Requiring no forks, knives or spoons, the bread functions as its own utensil to deliver flavor directly from plate to mouth.

Stacker compiled a list of sandwich recipes from Allrecipes. Hot, cold, pressed, dipped, or open-faced, these sandwich recipes represent a range of dishes to cover every time of day and season

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Chicken Salad Sandwich

– Prep: 15 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicago-Inspired Italian Beef Sandwich

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 10 mins

– Total: 1 hr 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Super-Easy Pulled Pork Sandwiches

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 9 hrs

– Total: 9 hrs 15 mins

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Sensational Steak Sandwich

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 4 hrs 20 mins

– Total: 4 hrs 50 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Vietnamese Sandwich

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Classic Cuban Midnight (Medianoche) Sandwich

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 8 mins

– Total: 23 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Cucumber Sandwiches III

– Prep: 20 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 35

– Yield: 35 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

How to Make a Tuna Melt

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 open-face sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

BLT

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 sandwich

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Meatball Sandwich

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Easy French Dip Sandwiches

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Spicy Tuna Fish Sandwich

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 5 hrs

– Total: 5 hrs 15 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 2

– Read more about the recipe here

Reuben Sandwich II

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Corn Dogs

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 corndogs

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Baked Ham and Cheese Party Sandwiches

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Homemade Sloppy Joes

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 55 mins

– Total: 70 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Pulled Chicken Sloppy Joes (Sloppy Chickens)

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 40 mins

– Total: 1 hr 50 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Sloppy Joe Sandwiches

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Philly Steak Sandwich

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Banh Mi

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 1 sandwich

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Traditional Gyro Meat

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 60 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 1 – 7×4 inch loaf pan

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Inside-Out Grilled Cheese Sandwich

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 sandwich

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Easy Slow Cooker French Dip

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 7 hrs

– Total: 7 hrs 10 mins

– Servings: 9

– Yield: 9 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Cauliflower Cheesy Bites

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 cheesy bites

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 7 hrs

– Total: 7 hrs 15 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

BLT

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 sandwich

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Bologna Salad Sandwich Spread I

– Prep: 20 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs 20 mins

– Total: 2 hrs 40 mins

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 6 cups

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Chef John’s Cuban Sandwich

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 6 mins

– Total: 21 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 large sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Monte Cristo Sandwich

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 sandwich

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Vegetarian Chickpea Sandwich Filling

– Prep: 20 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 3

– Yield: 2 to 3 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Christy’s Awesome Hot Ham and Cheese

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 6 mins

– Total: 11 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Tuna Melt #1

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 open-face sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Tuna Melt #2

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Curried Egg Sandwiches

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with Garlic Mayo

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 6 mins

– Total: 16 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 sandwich

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Tuna Egg Sandwich

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Traditional Gyros

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs 15 mins

– Total: 2 hrs 75 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 19

– Read more about the recipe here

Slow Cooker Sausage with Sauce

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 6 hrs

– Total: 6 hrs 5 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Creamy Vegetable Sandwich Spread

– Prep: 15 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 40

– Yield: 5 cups

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Dash’s Donair

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 15 mins

– Total: 1 hr 45 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 8 mins

– Total: 13 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 sandwich

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

The Original Donair From the East Coast of Canada

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 10 mins

– Additional: 8 hrs 30 mins

– Total: 9 hrs 50 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Roasted Pork Banh Mi (Vietnamese Sandwich)

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 7 mins

– Total: 32 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 sandwich

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Apple Cider Pulled Pork with Caramelized Onion and Apples

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 6 hrs 20 mins

– Total: 6 hrs 30 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here