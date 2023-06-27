KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking for a sweet treat to serve up at your 4th of July BBQ, this sugar free pie is something everyone can enjoy.

Cindy Newland, a local blogger for Intentionally Eat, stops by the FOX4 Kitchen to teach Nick Vasos how to make this sugar free blueberry pie.

INGREDIENTS

2-3 vegan pie crusts

5 cups fresh blueberries (approximately 2.5 lbs)

1/2 cup monk fruit sweetener

3 Tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp non-dairy milk

1 tsp maple syrup

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll pie crust to 17 x 12 inch rectangle. Place crust into ungreased 15 x 10 x 1 inch baking sheet. Press into corners. Prick bottom and sides with a fork. In a large mixing bowl, mix together blueberries, monk fruit sweetener, cornstarch, cinnamon, vanilla, and zest. Spoon into crust-lined baking sheet. If decorating, use the third crust to create a lattice top or cutouts and decorate pie. In a small bowl, mix together non-dairy milk and maple syrup to create a vegan “egg” wash. Stir until combined. Lightly brush crust with vegan “egg” wash.. Bake 35-40 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling bubbles. Check pie after 25 minutes, if browning too quickly cover with aluminum foil. Allow pie to cool completely, approximately 1 hour.