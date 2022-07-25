Sangria and ingredients in glasses, copy space, toned

Is there anything better than lounging by the pool or sitting out on your porch with a cold, refreshing drink on a hot summer evening (or morning or afternoon)?

This may be a rhetorical question, but the right answer is no. There’s just something about sipping an icy lemonade or fruity cocktail that immediately lowers your blood pressure (being poolside also helps).

We all have our go-to summer drinks, whether it’s a simple iced tea or a cold glass of beer, but wouldn’t it be fun to get a little adventurous? Maybe add a little something extra to your lemonade or try to replicate that delicious mojito you had last time you went out with friends.

Preparing a drink recipe may seem daunting — and some are — but you might be surprised at how easy some of the recipes are to whip up. (Serving up special drinks is also a surefire way to impress guests at your next social gathering.)

Stacker compiled a list of summer drink recipes from Allrecipes. With 50 to scroll through, there’s something for every taste, including those who enjoy indulging in alcoholic beverages and those who’d rather keep it nonalcoholic. Cheers!

Allrecipes

Cucumber Lemonade

– Prep: 20 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 2 quarts

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Mexican Strawberry Water (Agua de Fresa)

– Prep: 25 mins

– Additional: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 25 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Orangeade

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 10 cups

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Watermelon Lemonade

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 6 cups

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Mojito Perfecto

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 2

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Summer Beer II

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Refreshing Watermelon Lemonade Slush

– Prep: 5 mins

– Additional: 45 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

The Real Mojito

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 cocktail

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Watermelon Agua Fresca

– Prep: 25 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Salty Chihuahua

– Prep: 1 min

– Total: 1 min

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Jewel’s Watermelon Margaritas

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Agua Fresca de Pepino (Cucumber Limeade)

– Prep: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 6

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Berrylicious Frozen Sangria Slush

– Prep: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Lemon Mint Iced Tea

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 quart

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Best Lemonade Ever

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 8-ounce servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Watermelon Lime Agua Fresca

– Prep: 15 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 2 1/2 quarts

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

– Prep: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 1

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vanilla Milkshake

– Prep: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 2

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Citrus Slush

– Prep: 5 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Margaritas

– Prep: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Strawberry Mojito

– Prep: 15 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 mojitos

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Basic Fruit Smoothie

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 4

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Refreshing Cucumber Lemonade

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 2 1/2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Beer Margaritas

– Prep: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 (1 cup) servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Classic Spanish Sangria

– Prep: 10 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 10 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Jamaican Rum Punch

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 7 cups

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Brazilian Lemonade

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Icy Blender Lemonade

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 4

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

White Peach Sangria

– Prep: 10 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 10 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Lola’s Horchata

– Prep: 10 mins

– Additional: 3 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 10 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 cups

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

The Arnold Palmer

– Prep: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vintage Lemonade

– Prep: 45 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 1 hr 5 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Watermelon Sangria

– Prep: 20 mins

– Additional: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 20 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cucumber Water

– Prep: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Raspberry Iced Tea

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 1 gallon

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cuban Mojito

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cherry Bomb

– Prep: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Mint Juleps

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Summer Beer I

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Mint Citrus Water

– Prep: 10 mins

– Additional: 2 days

– Total: 2 days 10 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 2 quarts

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Pina Colada III

– Prep: 4 mins

– Total: 4 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 cups

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Simple Summer Smoothie

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 cups

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Margaritas on the Rocks

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Watermelon Vodka Slush

– Prep: 10 mins

– Additional: 4 hrs 10 mins

– Total: 4 hrs 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here