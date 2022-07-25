Is there anything better than lounging by the pool or sitting out on your porch with a cold, refreshing drink on a hot summer evening (or morning or afternoon)?
This may be a rhetorical question, but the right answer is no. There’s just something about sipping an icy lemonade or fruity cocktail that immediately lowers your blood pressure (being poolside also helps).
We all have our go-to summer drinks, whether it’s a simple iced tea or a cold glass of beer, but wouldn’t it be fun to get a little adventurous? Maybe add a little something extra to your lemonade or try to replicate that delicious mojito you had last time you went out with friends.
Preparing a drink recipe may seem daunting — and some are — but you might be surprised at how easy some of the recipes are to whip up. (Serving up special drinks is also a surefire way to impress guests at your next social gathering.)
Stacker compiled a list of summer drink recipes from Allrecipes. With 50 to scroll through, there’s something for every taste, including those who enjoy indulging in alcoholic beverages and those who’d rather keep it nonalcoholic. Cheers!
Cucumber Lemonade
– Prep: 20 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 2 quarts
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Mexican Strawberry Water (Agua de Fresa)
– Prep: 25 mins
– Additional: 4 hrs
– Total: 4 hrs 25 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Orangeade
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 10 cups
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Watermelon Lemonade
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 6 cups
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Mojito Perfecto
– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 2
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Summer Beer II
– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Refreshing Watermelon Lemonade Slush
– Prep: 5 mins
– Additional: 45 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
The Real Mojito
– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 cocktail
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Sangria! Sangria!
– Prep: 15 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 6
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Watermelon Agua Fresca
– Prep: 25 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Salty Chihuahua
– Prep: 1 min
– Total: 1 min
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 serving
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Jewel’s Watermelon Margaritas
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Agua Fresca de Pepino (Cucumber Limeade)
– Prep: 5 mins
– Total: 5 mins
– Servings: 6
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Berrylicious Frozen Sangria Slush
– Prep: 5 mins
– Total: 5 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Lemon Mint Iced Tea
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 quart
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Best Lemonade Ever
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 8-ounce servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Watermelon Lime Agua Fresca
– Prep: 15 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 2 1/2 quarts
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
– Prep: 5 mins
– Total: 5 mins
– Servings: 1
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Vanilla Milkshake
– Prep: 5 mins
– Total: 5 mins
– Servings: 2
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Margaritas
– Prep: 5 mins
– Total: 5 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Strawberry Mojito
– Prep: 15 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 mojitos
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Basic Fruit Smoothie
– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Refreshing Cucumber Lemonade
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 2 1/2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Beer Margaritas
– Prep: 5 mins
– Total: 5 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 (1 cup) servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Classic Spanish Sangria
– Prep: 10 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 10 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Jamaican Rum Punch
– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 7 cups
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Brazilian Lemonade
– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Icy Blender Lemonade
– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
White Peach Sangria
– Prep: 10 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 10 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Lola’s Horchata
– Prep: 10 mins
– Additional: 3 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs 10 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 cups
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
The Arnold Palmer
– Prep: 5 mins
– Total: 5 mins
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 serving
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Vintage Lemonade
– Prep: 45 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 1 hr 5 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Watermelon Sangria
– Prep: 20 mins
– Additional: 4 hrs
– Total: 4 hrs 20 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Cucumber Water
– Prep: 10 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Raspberry Iced Tea
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 1 gallon
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Cuban Mojito
– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Cherry Bomb
– Prep: 5 mins
– Total: 5 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Mint Juleps
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Summer Beer I
– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Mint Citrus Water
– Prep: 10 mins
– Additional: 2 days
– Total: 2 days 10 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 2 quarts
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Pina Colada III
– Prep: 4 mins
– Total: 4 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 cups
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Simple Summer Smoothie
– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 cups
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Margaritas on the Rocks
– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Watermelon Vodka Slush
– Prep: 10 mins
– Additional: 4 hrs 10 mins
– Total: 4 hrs 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here