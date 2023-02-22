KANSAS CITY, Mo. —February is American Heart Month and part of keeping your heart healthy is eating a balanced diet. Grace Hoffman, nutrition health program coordinator for Saint Luke’s, joins FOX4’s Kristen Holloway to make a heart healthy, pineapple-tofu sheet pan meal.
Ingredients:
16 oz extra firm tofu
3 cups broccoli florets
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 small red onion, chopped
1 cup walnuts
1 cup canned pineapple chunks (no sugar added)
Sauce:
½ cup pineapple juice (from can)
1/3 cup reduced sodium soy sauce (or coconut aminos or tamari)
¼ cup fresh lime juice
2 tbsp avocado oil
2 tsp sriracha (optional)
2 garlic cloves, minced
To serve:
Whole grain (such as brown rice or quinoa)
¼ cup cilantro, chopped
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line the baking sheet with foil.
2. Press tofu: wrap tofu in a clean kitchen towel or paper towels and place on a cutting board. Place a heavy pan on top of tofu. Let sit for 20-30 minutes to press. Cut tofu into 1-inch cubes.
3. In a large bowl, mix tofu, broccoli, peppers, red onion, walnuts, and pineapple chunks.
4. In a medium bowl, mix the sauce ingredients and pour over the tofu and vegetables.
5. Place all ingredients on a sheet tray and bake for 15-20 minutes. Top with cilantro and serve with brown rice.