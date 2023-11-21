KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Nick Vasos and Chef Bryant Wigger from Plate Italiano Moderno whip up a sweet potato gratin recipe perfect for Thanksgiving.
Ingredients
- 2 tbl butter
- 5 medium sweet potatoes peeled.
- 1 ½ cup heavy cream
- 2 cup parmesan cheese
- 4 garlic cloves crushes
- 1 Tbl Thyme leaves
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 3 tsp kosher salt
- 1 pinch nutmeg
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease bottom of a 10-inch baking dish with butter. Using a mandoline, thinly slice sweet potatoes. Place stacks of sweet potato slices on their sides in prepared pan, fanning slightly.
Put 1 tbl butter and garlic in a pot on medium heat until the garlic starts to brown. Add the cream, thyme, pepper, nutmeg, and salt to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring often, about 15 minutes.
Whisk in half parmesan cheese then pour cream mixture over potatoes shingled in the pan. Sprinkle with rest of the parmesan cheese and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.
Bake in preheated oven until potatoes are tender and easily pierced with a knife, 50 to 55 minutes. Remove foil, and bake until top begins to brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool 10 minutes. Garnish with additional thyme leaves and serve.