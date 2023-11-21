KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Nick Vasos and Chef Bryant Wigger from Plate Italiano Moderno whip up a sweet potato gratin recipe perfect for Thanksgiving.

Ingredients

2 tbl butter

5 medium sweet potatoes peeled.

1 ½ cup heavy cream

2 cup parmesan cheese

4 garlic cloves crushes

1 Tbl Thyme leaves

¼ tsp black pepper

3 tsp kosher salt

1 pinch nutmeg

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease bottom of a 10-inch baking dish with butter. Using a mandoline, thinly slice sweet potatoes. Place stacks of sweet potato slices on their sides in prepared pan, fanning slightly.

Put 1 tbl butter and garlic in a pot on medium heat until the garlic starts to brown. Add the cream, thyme, pepper, nutmeg, and salt to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring often, about 15 minutes.

Whisk in half parmesan cheese then pour cream mixture over potatoes shingled in the pan. Sprinkle with rest of the parmesan cheese and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.

Bake in preheated oven until potatoes are tender and easily pierced with a knife, 50 to 55 minutes. Remove foil, and bake until top begins to brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool 10 minutes. Garnish with additional thyme leaves and serve.