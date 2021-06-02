Teriyaki sauce-marinade recipe for stir fry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Few dishes can match a solid stir fry in terms of flavor, variety and ease. Now, you can mix things up with your own homemade marinade and sauce.

FOX4’s Karli Ritter joined Chef Matt Chatfield at Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living in the Plaza with a special stir fry recipe. Scratch Asian flavors with beef tips? Yes, please.

Ingredients

2 cups Pineapple Juice

1 cup Cranberry Juice Cocktail

¾ cup soy sauce

1 ¼ cups water

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons powdered ginger

2 ½ teaspoons garlic powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

Directions

For the marinade:

Mix all ingredients until dissolved, and reserve at least half for sauce to finish.

Pour remaining over meat to be marinated. Do not marinate meats more than 2 days, as the marinade will start to cook the proteins. Discard used marinade.

For the sauce:

Bring desired amount to a boil in a sauce pan.

Mix cornstarch powder with cold water to make a slurry.

Add the cornstarch in a thin stream while whisking, and thicken to a glaze or desired consistency.

Dress the finished dish with the sauce or serve on the side.

More recipes

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.