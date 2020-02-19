The Yard House shares their shrimp zoodle bowl recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

Olive oil

13 small shrimp

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

¼ tsp. chili flakes

1 cup baby tomatoes, halved

½ cup chopped basil

1 Tbsp. chopped parsley

2 Tbsp. white wine

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 cup zoodles

1 Tbsp. grated parmesan

Directions:

Heat olive oil in sauté pan over medium-high heat until oil is shimmering. Add shrimp, season with salt and pepper to taste and cook on both sides until 50% done. Add garlic and chili flakes and sauté until garlic is golden brown. Add tomatoes, basil and parsley, season with salt and pepper to taste and cook until tomatoes begin to blister.

Deglaze pan with white wine and lemon juice. Add zoodles immediately and let cook for about 20 seconds, then stir to combine.

Add to bowl and top with Parmesan cheese.

