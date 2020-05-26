Three bruschetta recipes you can whip up using the grill

Creamed Corn Bruschetta

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

• 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (Cervasi preferred)

• 2 garlic cloves, sliced

• 6-8 sage leaves or basil

• 3 ears corn, grilled, kernels removed

• Salt and pepper

• 1/4 cup heavy cream

• Slices of grilled french, Italian or sourdough bread

• 15 slices prosciutto, about 1/2 pound (Optional)

Directions:

Remove the husks and place the corn on the grill, close the cover and grill for 15 to 20 minutes, turning every 5 minutes, or until kernels are tender when pierced with a paring knife. Cut the corn off of the cob.

In a skillet over medium-high heat, heat the butter and olive oil. Add the garlic and cook until it is fragrant but not brown. Add the sage and cook until aromatic. Add the corn kernels, cream and salt and pepper. Simmer until it is reduced by half, about 2-4 minutes; let cool. Spoon the corn over the bread and serve with a slice of prosciutto if desired on each.

Tomato Bruschetta

Ingredients:

• 1 loaf Italian bread or French baguette, sliced 3/4” thick

• 2 cups grape and or cherry tomatoes, halved

• 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil (Cervasi preferred)

• 1/2 tsp Kosher salt

• 2 cloves garlic minced

• 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

• balsamic glaze for finishing (optional)

• extra olive oil for garnish

Directions:

Preheat the grill to medium-high or the oven to 425˚F. Brush or scrape the grill grate clean and oil it well with vegetable oil.

Slice the bread into pieces 1/2 inch thick, and grill them a few minutes, until lightly browned and crisp. Remove to a serving platter. Alternatively, place them on a baking sheet and bake in the oven until lightly browned and crisp. Remove to a serving platter. Tip: Be sure to have a fire-free area on your grill or a patter handy in case the bread starts to burn.

Place the cherry tomatoes and drizzle with a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, then tip into a vegetable grilling basket.

Grill the tomatoes, shaking the basket from time to time, until the skins begin to blacken and split, about 5 minutes.

Top bread with a few blistered cherry tomatoes and basil,. Drizzle with more extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze if desired, and sprinkle generously with sea salt. Repeat with the remaining slices of grilled bread.

Grilled Asparagus Bruschetta

Ingredients:

• Grilled bread

• 1 tsp Garlic Oil.

• Crescenza or brie cheese

• Grilled Asparagus.

• Prosciutto (very thinly sliced)

• Drizzle of Truffle Oil (optional)

Directions:

Brush bread with oil, place on the grill and lightly toast on both sides. Warm asparagus on grill while bread is toasting. Place cheese slices on the bread top with asparagus, prosciutto and a drizzle of olive oil or truffle oil id desired.

