KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Keep it simple and healthy with this three-ingredient salad.

Cindy with Intentionally Eat joins FOX4 to whip up this delicious Fire and Ice Salad that Cindy says is the perfect side dish for any summer meal.

Salad Ingredients

5 large tomatoes, chopped

1 medium onion, sliced

1 medium cucumber, sliced

Dressing Ingredients

3/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup water

6 Tbsp sugar

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1/4 – 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine tomatoes and onion, set aside.

In a small saucepan, combine vinegar, sugar, water, red pepper flakes, and cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and boil 1 minute.

Pour fat free salad dressing over the tomatoes and onions. Toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours (overnight is best).

Add sliced cucumber and toss to coat. Serve cold.