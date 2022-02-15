A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout.

Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are more than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat — so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Kansas.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels — so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Kansas City Steak Soup

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 55 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 gallon

– Number of ingredients: 12

Big Al’s K.C. Bar-B-Q Sauce

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 6 cups of sauce

– Number of ingredients: 16

Kansas Tomato Sandwich

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 5 minutes

– Total: 10 minutes

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 sandwich

– Number of ingredients: 6

Slider-Style Mini Burgers

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Total: 50 minutes

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 sliders

– Number of ingredients: 6

Herb Roasted Pork

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 3 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 20 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

Smothered Pheasant

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 50 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

All-American Barbecue Sauce

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Total: 5 minutes

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 3 cups

– Number of ingredients: 11

Glazed Ham

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 8 hrs 35 minutes

– Total: 8 hrs 40 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

Iowa Pork Steak

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 45 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

Henry and Maudie’s Oatmeal Cookies

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Servings: 60

– Yield: 5 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

Brookville Hotel Sweet and Sour Coleslaw

– Additional: 2 hrs 30 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 30 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

Hawkeye Pork Roast

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 35 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 3 pounds

– Number of ingredients: 4

Iowa City Oatmeal Cookie (Cocktail)

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Total: 5 minutes

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 cocktail

– Number of ingredients: 4

Galuskies

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 2 hrs 30 minutes

– Total: 3 hrs 30 minutes

– Servings: 40

– Yield: 40 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

Oatmeal Cherry Walnut Cookies

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 3 -4 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 14

Loosemeat Sandwiches III

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Marty’s Loosemeat Sandwich

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Runzas (Bierocks)

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Servings: 9

– Yield: 9 pastries

– Number of ingredients: 6

Dutch Croquetten

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 25 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 18

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies I

– Servings: 42

– Yield: 7 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

Cathy’s Amazing Fish Chowder

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Quick Lemon Crisps

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 20 minutes

– Servings: 72

– Yield: 6 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 7

Iowa Maid-Rites

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 30 minutes

– Servings: 15

– Yield: 15 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

Mansaka

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 35 minutes

– Total: 50 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

Spiced Bacon Twists

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Red-Hot Cinnamon Pickles

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 2 hrs 15 minutes

– Additional: 3 days

– Total: 3 days

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 6 pint jars

– Number of ingredients: 12

Kansas Baked Beans

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

Amish Cookies

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Additional: 40 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 60

– Yield: 5 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

Aunt Tootie’s Pineapple Pie

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 20 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 11

Runza Burgers

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Garlicky Summer Squash and Fresh Corn

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

Loosemeat Sandwiches I

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

Cheesy Corn

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 55 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 13

– Yield: 10 to 15 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

Stroganoff Sandwich

– Prep: 40 minutes

– Cook: 5 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

Pride Of Iowa Cookies

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 3 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 12

Brookville Hotel Cream-Style Corn

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

P.J.’s Fresh Corn Salad

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

Iowa Enchiladas

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 55 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

Iowa City Oatmeal Cookies

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 3 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 12

Corn Tomato Salad

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 5 minutes

– Additional: 20 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

