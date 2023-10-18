KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you are looking for a new Italian dish to try, look no further.

This modern pasta made by Chef Michael Smith from Farnia. He came to the FOX4 kitchen to make Tuscan pici noodles with braised short ribs and blistered cherry tomatoes.

Ingredients

1 recipe of semolina dough at room temperature

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup semolina flour

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons diced fresh basil

2 cups of leftover braised beef short ribs

1 cup leftover short rib sauce

1 cup blistered cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon minced garlic

4 tablespoons grated grana padano cheese

1 bottle high-quality extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt – to finish pasta

2 tablespoons kosher salt – for pasta water

Directions

Bring four quarts and two tablespoons of salt to boil in a large stock pot

swirl three tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat and add garlic

Add short rib meat, sauce, and blistered tomato

Bring to a boil and cook for three minutes.

Drop the Pici into the water and cook for about 6 to 8 minutes or until al dente

Before draining the cooked pasta, reserve one cup of cooking water and set aside

Drain pasta and toss into the skillet with the Shortribs

Add half the reserved pasta water and mix

Add half the grana cheese and basil and keep tossing

Divide the pasta between four warm pasta bowls and sprinkle with the remaining grated Grana Padano cheese

Finish with a drizzle of olive oil