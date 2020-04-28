Two recipes to try on the grill: Chicken fajitas and grilled bananas with cinnamon sugar

Chicken fajitas on the grill

Ingredients:

1-1/2 to 1-3/4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts or chicken tenderloins

1/4 cup vegetable or canola oil to grease grill

Seasoning Mix:

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cumin

3/4 teaspoon oregano

3/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

(Ore premade tex-mex seasoning)

2 bell peppers, sliced 1/4″ thick

Olive Oil (Cervasi Preferred)

8-12 small soft flour tortillas

Optional accompaniments

Guacamole, store-bought or homemade

Sour Cream

Salsa, store-bought or homemade

Shredded cheese

Chopped cilantro

Lime wedges

Method:

Brine Chicken beforehand for super moist chicken: (optional)

1-quart cold water

1/2 cup kosher salt, or 1/4 cup table salt.

Mix cold water, salt, and sugar and stir to dissolve. In a non-reactive container, immerse the chicken in brine, and refrigerate for 1-2 hours. Remove from brine, rinse and pat dry.

Make Fajitas:

Clean the grill and preheat to high. Brush with oil to prevent sticking.

Slice the peppers and slice the onion into large thick pieces. Brush with olive oil.

Combine spices to make the seasoning mix.

Sprinkle chicken liberally with seasoning. Grill until cooked through or breasts reach 160 degrees. Transfer to a cutting board and allow to rest 5 minutes. Slice into thin strips.

Place large vegetable pieces directly onto the grill or on a grill pan and grill until tender/crisp. Slice into strips.

Serve sliced chicken and vegetables with warm tortillas and optional accompaniments.

Note:

Can sub steak or shrimp for the chicken

Can be cooked on a grill pan or cast-iron skillet

Serve with black beans and or rice and of course a marg;)

Grilled Bananas with Cinnamon Sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup sugar

4 medium firm unpeeled bananas

Cut bananas in half lengthwise, leaving the peel on.

Place bananas cut side down on grill. Grill over medium heat for 3 minutes or until tender. Serve immediately with chocolate sauce, ice cream, strawberries, or shaved coconut.

